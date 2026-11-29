Brandon Aubrey is struggling in 2026 despite signing a four-year, $28 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The kicker has missed six field goals and two extra points, including misses in games the Cowboys lost by three or fewer points. He currently ranks 27th in field goal percentage at 77.8% and 24th in extra point percentage at 94.8% as his contract does not begin until 2027.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Just about everything that could go wrong for the Dallas Cowboys has gone wrong in 2026, and that includes the performance of kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Aubrey was a hot topic of conversation during the offseason as he and the Cowboys tried to hammer out a new deal that ultimately got done and resulted inBut that four-year, $28 million deal is not looking good right now, and we haven't even entered the first year of the contract yet because it doesn't kick in until 2027. Dallas Cowboys placekicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a forty-nine-yard field goal held by punter Bryan Anger against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, especially from distance. So, the expectations were already high for him, but they were increased big time after he got his extension. The 40-yard miss was especially jarring because that's considered a chip shot for the big-legged kicker, who has made 50- and 60-yard field goals look routine during his career. Some of Aubrey's misses have been huge, too.