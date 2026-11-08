Dallas Cowboys-Indianapolis Colts Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

The Dallas Cowboys need to find a way to win in Indianapolis against the Colts in Week 9 ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game between the Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, who are in the middle of a fire sale, but that doesn't mean it will be a guaranteed win.

We saw Dallas give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first win of the season and The oddsmakers appear to be cooling on Dallas as well. After starting off as nearly one-touchdown favorites on the road against the Colts,The Cowboys have also gone from -289 at the beginning of the week to -230 on the moneyline, so there is now more value on the Cowboys if you think they will be able to come away with the win and want to avoid the spread.

Also read Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 9 Predictions

We will find out how it all goes down when the two teams kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Adam Amin and Drew Brees on the call, while Kristina Pink provides updates from the sideline. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, callGame odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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