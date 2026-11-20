Mario Narro, 36, died Wednesday after an alleged altercation at the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers game on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium. His family says a 49ers fan pushed him down stairs, causing abdominal bleeding.

A 36-year-old Dallas Cowboys fan died Wednesday morning after an alleged altercation with a San Francisco 49ers fan at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, according to his family and Arlington Police.

The man, identified as Mario Narro, told a friend and medical staff that a 49ers fan pushed him down a flight of stairs during the game, his niece Claudia DeLara told the California Post. Narro attended the Cowboys vs 49ers game on Sunday, Nov. 15, which San Francisco won 46-40. According to DeLara, Narro told a friend he had gotten into a scuffle and was pushed down a flight of stairs by a Niners fan. He got pushed, DeLara said.

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Mario Narro Fell Down Stadium Stairs

He fell. And immediately he had bruising and swelling in his abdomen. Narro continued to watch the game after the fall, DeLara said, but after the final whistle, his friends knew that he was off. He was not feeling like his normal self and acting like his normal self and so they made him show them his abdomen just to check to see, DeLara told The Post.

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And they said they could visibly see the bruising and, like, a bulge of blood in his abdomen, she added. Narro's friends rushed him to stadium medics, who transported him to a nearby hospital. He continued to insist a Niners fan had pushed him, repeating the account to doctors, DeLara said. Narro then underwent several emergency surgeries, but died from his injuries Wednesday morning.

The family is still in the dark as to a specific cause of death, DeLara said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is conducting further testing to determine the official cause and manner of Narro's death, according to a report from the office. Narro was taken to the Medical City Arlington ICU, where he died Wednesday morning.

Medical Examiner Awaiting Autopsy Results

The latest information from the medical examiner's office said Narro's autopsy is still pending and that his cause and manner of death have not been confirmed. Nobody really knows what happened, DeLara added. We did file a police report because the only thing that we have is that Narro said that a 49ers fan pushed him. He said that to his friend and the medical team.

We do not know what happened otherwise. A friend who was with Narro flagged down paramedics at the stadium after the game, police said. The friend spoke with NBC 5 and said he did not see what happened during the altercation. The Arlington Police Department was notified of Narro's death on Wednesday and is currently treating this case as a death investigation, according to a department spokesperson.

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Police Review Surveillance Video Footage

The investigation is ongoing, the APD added. Arlington Police said they opened a death investigation on Wednesday after being notified that Narro had died and that they are working to identify and review surveillance video from the stadium. Narro's family told Arlington Police on Nov. 17 that he attended the game on Nov. 15 and fell during an altercation.

Afterward, Narro's family said he stayed to watch the rest of the game but, before the game ended, began complaining of being in pain. Narro, a lifelong Cowboys fan who loved to travel and crack jokes, had visited AT&T Stadium at least two or three times before Sunday, DeLara said. He just loved the team, she said. Narro's niece, Catalina Jenkins, added that she believes her uncle would still be alive if it were not for this football game.

I just want it to be clear he was an angel of a man, never hurt anyone, never had anything bad to say about anyone, Jenkins said. He was so loved. And I am so sad he fell victim to such mindless violence.