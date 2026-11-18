The Dallas Cowboys stripped defensive coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties, but what does that mean for head coach Brian Schottenheimer?

The Dallas Cowboys made a desperate but necessary change on Wednesday morning, after failing to show any signs of improvement on defense and an, you have to wonder what changes should be made next in Dallas.

It's not fair that Parker is the only one catching heat for the team's failures. It all starts at the top, and Dallas' main problem has been a lack of preparation. While Parker is the defensive coordinator, it ultimately falls on the head coach to ensure that the coaching staff and players are all prepared on game day. Schottenheimer has failed to do so.

Also read Colin Cowherd Claims Cowboys Players Don't Respect Brian Schottenheimer

It'sBrian Schottenheimer Should Be On Thin Ice Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Dallas has fielded a putrid defense for the past two seasons. That's two miserable defenses with two different defensive coordinators. There has only been one constant: Brian Schottenheimer as head coach.

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At the end of the day, it's on Schottenheimer to make sure everyone is prepared and in the right position to succeed. That has never been done. Like Parker,If the head coach is okay with getting stagnant with his game plan, why wouldn't the defensive coordinator follow? Now thatIf nothing changes in Dallas with Pettine calling the plays, Schottenheimer should be the next domino to fall.

The Cowboys are at a point where they need to strongly consider cleaning house, and if the team takes the next step of removing Parker as defensive coordinator after the season, the best move would be to hit the reset button and completely revamp the coaching staff.