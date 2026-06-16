Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeling Dies by Suicide After Police Chase; Girlfriend Announces Pregnancy

Marshawn Kneeling, a 24‑year‑old defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, was found dead after a police pursuit in Frisco, Texas. Autopsy results are sealed pending a criminal investigation, while his girlfriend Catalina Mancera revealed she is pregnant with his child.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide on the morning of November 6, 2025, following a police pursuit that began the previous evening in Frisco, Texas.

The incident began when officers attempted to stop Kneeling for a traffic violation on November 5. After losing sight of his vehicle, the police located a crashed and abandoned car later that night. A search of the scene uncovered Kneeling's body early the next morning. The tragic loss shocked the sports world and prompted an outpouring of grief from teammates, the league, and fans.

The Cowboys released a statement expressing deep sorrow, calling Kneeling a beloved teammate and offering condolences to his girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, and his family. The NFL also issued a statement, extending thoughts and prayers to his loved ones and indicating that the league would provide counseling resources to those affected. Mancera, who had been publicly supporting Kneeling throughout his legal troubles, shared a series of emotional posts on social media after the tragedy.

In a video posted shortly before his death, she showed Kneeling a positive pregnancy test, indicating she was expecting a child. After he passed away, Mancera posted an Instagram tribute in which she described how she had dreamed of building a family with Kneeling and expressed the pain of not being able to share those future moments with him.

She also announced that she was pregnant, revealing that she was carrying Kneeling's child, and wrote about finding purpose and hope amid the sorrow. Her heartfelt words highlighted the personal dimension of the loss and resonated with many who have experienced similar grief. The medical examiner's office in Texas has withheld the autopsy report, citing an ongoing criminal investigation that may lead to prosecution.

Documents obtained by a media outlet indicate that the state Attorney General's office has barred the release of the findings until the investigation concludes. While the exact circumstances surrounding Kneeling's death remain under official review, the decision to keep the autopsy results confidential has fueled speculation among fans and journalists alike. In the meantime, the Cowboys organization has pledged to continue offering support and counseling services to teammates and staff, emphasizing the importance of mental‑health resources in professional sports.

The tragedy has reignited discussions about the pressures faced by athletes, the availability of crisis intervention services, and the role of law‑enforcement interactions in mental‑health crises. Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide or crisis is urged to reach out for help by calling or texting 988, visiting the official crisis chat website, or seeking professional assistance





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Marshawn Kneeling Dallas Cowboys Suicide Police Chase Pregnancy Announcement

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