Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Uniform Policy Catches Unfair Criticism Online

One Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Ava Lahey shared a video on social media that led to many asking questions about DCC.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Imagesare one of the most recognizable brands and among the most popular cheerleading squads in all of professional sports.

You have to look no further than Netflix, where the docuseries Netflix's docuseries shares the behind-the-scenes process of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, from the grueling audition process to balancing every day life.recently shared a video on social media that showed the postseason process, where she has to pack up all of her uniforms and DCC gear once leaving the squad. Lahey, who is a University of Kentucky alum, wrapped up her second year as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader in 2025.

Lahey revealed that all cheerleaders must pack p their uniforms and gear after the season ends and ship them back to the team.

"I'm giving her up. The day has come. It is property turn-in day," Lahey said.

"I just got back from Italy. We're gonna rapid-fire this. Here's my personal document of everything I need to turn in.

"I'm gonna fill up the other side of the suitcase with all of my boots. Poms. Practice gear, camp, appearances. Now, my backpack.

Now it's time to put my uniforms in. We really do have a lot of stuff. Five DCC suitcases. Okay, y'all, I'm officially done.

A little sad. Cannot believe I'm turning in my stuff for my second year.

", what is the purpose of becoming a cheerleader if you can’t even keep your uniform or any type of memorabilia from when you were a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys? Very sad cause their team makes too much money for the cheerleaders. They have to turn their uniforms in, let them know. They barely paid them as it is.

"Despite getting to keep some of her gear, fans still questioned why that is the policy, and it comes down to one simple thing. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders close with “Thunderstruck” during their final tour stop at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThe team employs several strategies to ensure DCC continues to uphold its "America's Sweetheart" image, which includes a strict behavioral code and strict enforcement of the trademark.

Cheerleaders are not allowed to use their title as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for individual endorsement or sponsorship deals, so returning the uniforms is one way to make sure that the brand is not inappropriately used.





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