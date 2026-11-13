Dallas Cowboys Rookie Caleb Downs Leads 2026 Draft Class Amidst Widespread Disappointment

An analysis of the Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft class at the midway point shows Caleb Downs as the bright spot while six other rookies struggle with injuries and performance issues.

Caleb Downs has established himself as the definitive leader of the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft class, delivering a statistically dominant performance that stands in stark contrast to the struggles of his peers. Through nine games, the safety has recorded 55 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, three passes defensed, one interception, and three forced fumbles. His production is the highest among all Cowboys rookies by a significant margin, with his tackle total exceeding the next closest teammate by seventeen. Downs has played 84.8 percent or more of the defensive snaps in every game except one, proving to be an indispensable fixture on the roster. His consistent impact has validated the high expectations placed upon him early in the season, offering a rare point of optimism for a team navigating a difficult midseason stretch.

The broader context of the 2026 draft class remains deeply concerning, with six of the seven selections failing to make a meaningful contribution to the team. The disparity between Downs' success and the stagnation of the other rookies highlights significant issues within the draft evaluation process. While Downs has provided a reliable presence on both sides of the ball, the rest of the group has been characterized by limited playing time, injury setbacks, and a general lack of immediate impact. This divide underscores the challenges the Dallas Cowboys face in developing young talent, with only one player currently justifying the investment made in April.

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Wide receiver Anthony Smith represents the most pronounced failure within the seventh-round picks, having virtually no impact on the field since his selection. Smith failed to make the fifty-three-man roster out of training camp and was subsequently moved to the practice squad. He has not played in a single game this season, missing all nine contests. The organization's lack of confidence in Smith was recently demonstrated when they needed to call up a wide receiver from the practice squad due to injury issues but chose not to select him. This decision signals that the team has essentially written off Smith's potential, despite the initial hype surrounding his arrival at the college level.

Cornerback Devin Moore has also been absent from the field, though his situation stems from a different cause. Selected in the fourth round, Moore has not taken a single snap this season due to a hip injury sustained before the regular season began. He has been placed on injured reserve, which requires him to sit out for twenty-one days to be eligible for activation. If he cannot recover within that window, he will miss the remainder of the season. Moore entered the NFL with pre-existing injury concerns, and his inability to play has only reinforced those doubts. The Florida product has done nothing on the field to shake the perception that durability may be a significant and career-limiting issue for his professional future.

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Offensive tackle Drew Shelton has seen limited action, recording five snaps on offense and twenty-three on special teams. As a fourth-round pick, there has been nothing notable in his performance, and he clearly requires extensive development. The team has signaled its lack of long-term faith in him by trading for Broderick Jones instead of relying on Shelton as a swing tackle. This move clearly indicates that the front office has moved on from Shelton, viewing him as a developmental project rather than a viable starter or reliable backup. His role on the team remains precarious, with little path to playing time in the near future.

Defensive tackle Lt Overton has been more involved, playing in every game with at least twenty-one point one percent of defensive snaps in each contest. He has seen a healthy twenty-nine percent of total snaps this season. However, his production has been modest, totaling eight tackles, one pass defensed, and one fumble recovery. Overton has recorded six pressures but has received poor grading from analysts. He is posting pass-rush and run defense grades of fifty-three point four and fifty-one point eight respectively. These numbers suggest that while he is reliable for playing time, he has not yet established himself as a disruptive force on the defensive line.

Linebacker Jaishawn Barham's trajectory has reversed sharply after a promising start to the season. Early in the season, Barham appeared poised for a major role, even wearing the green dot for defensive communications. His snap count peaked at sixty in Week seven but has since plummeted to twenty-one, then sixteen, and finally a season-low of three snaps in Week nine. Barham has been listed at outside linebacker recently, but this is primarily due to an injury to Donovan Ezeiruaku rather than a strategic shift. His increased playing time in that specific context is likely temporary, and his overall role within the defense has significantly diminished.

Conversely, linebacker Malachi Lawrence has seen his playing time increase as Barham's has decreased. Lawrence had not seen more than forty-three point five percent of snaps in the first five games. Over his last three games, his snap shares have risen to fifty-two percent and forty-nine point four percent. Lawrence even earned the starting nod over a struggling Ezeiruaku in those games. Despite the increased role, Lawrence's production has not been impressive, with just one sack and nine pressures to show for his additional snaps. While his involvement has grown, he has not yet translated those opportunities into impactful statistical achievements for the defense.

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Downs' coverage numbers, however, are not without flaws. His coverage metrics leave a lot to be desired, with a seventy-five percent completion rate allowed and a 107.3 passer rating surrendered when targeted. This indicates that while he is exceptional at making tackles and generating turnovers, his ability to prevent completions in coverage still requires refinement. The concussion he suffered in the Week eight loss to the Arizona Cardinals also highlighted the physical toll of his heavy workload, though he was able to return to the lineup quickly. Despite these minor concerns, his overall value remains undeniable, making him the clear standout in a draft class that has otherwise disappointed expectations.