Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown mandates magistrate review before jail intake, drawing criticism from police chiefs who fear violent criminals will be released.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown initiated a strict new protocol on November 1, requiring all local law enforcement agencies to present arrested individuals to a magistrate before admitting them into the Dallas County Jail. This policy specifically targets offenses classified as class B misdemeanors and above, which are considered county-level crimes. The directive aims to enforce statutory rights for arrestees rather than address facility overcrowding or budgetary constraints.

Magistrate Requirement Triggers Police Resistance

Local law enforcement agencies have expressed significant concern that this procedural change could result in the premature release of dangerous individuals. A collective letter signed by 14 law enforcement agencies argues that the new rule places an unfair burden on police departments to manage administrative failures between government entities. The agencies state they should not be forced to make arrests only to assume responsibility for releasing suspects due to contractual disagreements.

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On November 6, the opposition intensified when 21 police chiefs in Dallas County signed a separate letter highlighting the potential for violent offenders to return to the streets. These chiefs warned that if the Dallas County Sheriff's Office rejects arrestees who lack immediate magistrate contact, cities may have no choice but to release them and reactivate their warrants. This situation creates a direct conflict between legal compliance and public safety objectives.

Financial Barriers for Smaller Municipalities

The primary obstacle for many participating agencies is the financial burden of providing overnight or weekend magistrate services. Dallas Police Association President Sean Pease explained to FOX 4 reporter Lori Brown that smaller communities cannot absorb an additional $200,000 expense to hire a judge for these shifts. He emphasized that for these municipalities, maintaining overnight judicial coverage is simply not feasible within their existing budgets.

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Without a viable alternative, police unions fear that officers will be instructed to release individuals instead of completing the booking process. Pease stressed that the association does not want new rules to discourage officers from arresting individuals on Dallas County warrants. The lack of affordable magistrate access forces these smaller towns into a dilemma where they must choose between legal adherence and fiscal reality.

Sheriff Defends Legal Mandate Amidst Litigation

Sheriff Marian Brown maintains that the Dallas County Sheriff's Office is not creating hardship but rather upholding the legal rights of every arrested person. She stated that her office is strictly following the law as written and that any arrest not completed with a magistrate viewing is not considered a valid arrest. Brown criticized agencies for threatening to release people rather than ensuring the arrest process is legally sound from start to finish.

The legal battle over this policy has already moved to the courtroom, with the City of Carrollton filing a lawsuit to block the new procedure. A judge recently denied the city's request for an injunction for the second time, allowing the Dallas County Sheriff's Office to continue enforcing the magistrate requirement. Brown expressed disappointment that some agencies prefer to threaten releases rather than comply with established legal standards for due process.