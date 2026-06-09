Dallas County residents say years-long sewage problem continues despite complaints

Residents say raw sewage has flowed through yards, around homes, and near areas where children and pets play.

) - More than a month after WSFA first reported on residents dealing with repeated sewage backups along County Road 943, another family is speaking out, saying the problem has only gotten worse.

Residents say raw sewage has flowed through yards, around homes, and near areas where children and pets play. Now, after years of complaints and recent heavy rainfall, they are once again calling for action.

“We’ve been dealing with raw sewage over here for quite a while,” said Cora Wilson, a Dallas County resident. “It mainly got real, real, real bad in 2023. ” Wilson said sewage issues have affected her property for years, but conditions deteriorated significantly over the last several years. According to Wilson, her family has spent thousands of dollars trying to manage a problem they believe should not be their responsibility.

She said the issue became especially severe when a nearby pumping station stopped operating properly.

“When the pumping station closed down, the sewage started coming and running all over the yard and everywhere,” Wilson said. According to Wilson, her family eventually took matters into their own hands by rerouting pipes and creating barriers designed to keep sewage away from their home.

“We had to reroute the pipe out back in the swamp,” she said. “And we put barriers back there to keep it from coming up to the mobile home. If we don’t put things back there, it’s going to run underneath the houses and all in the yard. ”Wilson says the measures have cost her family thousands of dollars.

“We’re spending thousands and thousands of dollars trying to keep everything the best that we can with no help,” she said. Wilson says the problem goes beyond unpleasant odors. She describes the smell as overwhelming. Wilson believes the conditions have affected the health of people living nearby.

“People around here have been getting sick from it. I’ve been getting sick from it,” she said.

“The sickest I’ve ever been is since I moved up here. ” Wilson said she first contacted local officials and utility representatives before reaching out to WSFA. After contacting a plumber, Wilson says she was told the issue was not caused by anything on her property.

“The plumber said it was on them because of the way the station was pumping. That’s why the sewage was running everywhere. ”“Every time I call them, they tell me I need to call the plumber,” she said.

“So I just stopped calling. ”Tiffany Ford says she and her family have also experienced problems they believe are connected to sewage overflows in the area.

“When I first moved out here, it was okay,” Ford said. “Then my kids were outside playing and they got sick. ”“I took them to the doctor,” she said.

“We were still dealing with the same thing,” she said. “We were surrounded by raw sewage. ”“The smell was so bad it aggravated my asthma,” she said.

“I was in the hospital the whole month of December behind it. ”“When it rains, you can really see it coming up out the ground,” Ford said.

“It’s worse when it rains. The smell is just unbearable. ”“I did like two complaint forms already, and they still haven’t got back with me yet,” she said. The latest complaints come weeks after WSFA reported on similar concerns from other residents living along County Road 943.

In that report, property owner Bruce Fincher said repeated sewage spills had damaged properties, affected tenants, and created ongoing health concerns. The renewed complaints also come after federal agents and Environmental Protection Agency personnel were seen at the Dallas County Water and Sewer Authority earlier this year.

“As a matter of policy, EPA cannot comment on potential or ongoing enforcement matters. ”They want the sewage problem fixed.

“They need somebody to really fix the problem,” she said. “It’s just way out of hand. ” Residents say until a permanent solution is found, they will continue living with the odors, standing water, and uncertainty that have become part of daily life. WSFA will continue following this story and provide updates as additional information becomes available.





wsfa12news / 🏆 338. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WFSA WSFA 12 News Dallas County Sewage Problems Selma Investigative

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas Robbery Victims Pushing for Juvenile Justice ReformA Dallas couple robbed at gunpoint in a crime spree is on a mission for justice. They want to ensure that all six teens arrested in the case make it to trial.

Read more »

Dallas Weather: Warnings settle for Dallas-Fort Worth as strong storms move acrossMultiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall and a growing flash flood threat to North Texas through the weekend.

Read more »

Dallas Armed Robbery Victim Willing to Forgive After Teen Crime SpreeSix teenagers were arrested early Sunday after a crime spree involving up to four separate robbery attempts, police say.

Read more »

Is Brazoria County anti-data center? New resolution seeks tougher rules on future projectsBrazoria County commissioners are set to consider a resolution Tuesday that would establish the county’s official position that future data center developments should not move forward without safeguards protecting county resources and residents.

Read more »