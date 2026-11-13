US
Advertisement
Health

Dallas County reports first pediatric flu death in 4 years

NBCDFW#288 in United States
Dallas County reports first pediatric flu death in 4 years
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated as flu activity increases across Texas and nationwide.

Flu cases are rising across North Texas, with doctors reporting high fevers and fatigue and urging families to get vaccinated before the holidays. Dallas County Health and Human Services reported a pediatric flu death Wednesday, the first in Dallas County since 2022.

In a news release, DCHHS said it would not release additional details about the child out of respect for the family's privacy. Health officials urged residents to get vaccinated against the flu to help protect against serious illness.

Also readHenry Wade's name is just the start of needed changes at Dallas County juvenile center

“This tragic loss is a heartbreaking reminder that flu can cause serious illness and even death, including among children," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS. Huang said getting a flu vaccine is one of the best ways to protect against the virus and recommended that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated. from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Texas is experiencing moderately high flu activity, while neighboring Louisiana is reporting higher levels.

Advertisement

Dallas County Health and Human ServicesHistorical data also suggests flu activity is rising earlier than in previous seasons.

NBCDFW#288 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on Health

See all

Dallas County child dies from the flu

Dallas County health officials have reported the area's first pediatric flu death since 2022.

FOX4

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextDallas County child dies from the flu