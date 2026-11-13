Dallas County reports first pediatric flu death in 4 years

Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated as flu activity increases across Texas and nationwide.

Flu cases are rising across North Texas, with doctors reporting high fevers and fatigue and urging families to get vaccinated before the holidays. Dallas County Health and Human Services reported a pediatric flu death Wednesday, the first in Dallas County since 2022.

In a news release, DCHHS said it would not release additional details about the child out of respect for the family's privacy. Health officials urged residents to get vaccinated against the flu to help protect against serious illness.

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“This tragic loss is a heartbreaking reminder that flu can cause serious illness and even death, including among children," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS. Huang said getting a flu vaccine is one of the best ways to protect against the virus and recommended that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated. from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Texas is experiencing moderately high flu activity, while neighboring Louisiana is reporting higher levels.

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Dallas County Health and Human ServicesHistorical data also suggests flu activity is rising earlier than in previous seasons.