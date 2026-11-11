Dallas County child dies from the flu

Dallas County health officials have reported the area's first pediatric flu death since 2022.

Details regarding the child's identity, age, and potential underlying medical conditions are being withheld due to privacy laws. Health officials urge annual flu vaccinations for anyone six months and older, along with keeping sick children home.

County health officials said the child recently passed away after contracting the flu. Officials are not releasing any details about the child or the circumstances surrounding their death due to privacy laws. What they're saying: "This tragic loss is a heartbreaking reminder that flu can cause serious illness and even death, including among children," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS.

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"Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Getting an annual flu vaccine is one of the most important steps we can take to reduce the risk of serious illness and protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community. We strongly encourage everyone six months of age and older to get vaccinated against the flu.

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"In addition to a vaccine, health officials said parents can help prevent the spread of the flu virus by keeping their children home when they are sick. Other good practices include frequent hand washing with soap and water and covering coughs and sneezes. Children who have trouble breathing, are dehydrated or seem lethargic should see a doctor immediately.