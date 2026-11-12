Dallas could restore decorative crosswalks after Gov.-elect Hinojosa takes office

A new administration in Austin could mean the return of colorful crosswalks in Oak Lawn and Fair Park.

A Dallas City Councilman is asking the city to reach out to Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa to restore decorative crosswalks removed in a directive from Gov.

Greg Abbott. FOX 4's Amelia Jones has more. Dallas City Councilman Chad West has requested the Dallas City Manager contact Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa about restoring decorative crosswalks in the city. Rainbow crosswalks in Oak Lawn were among those removed in March as part of a statewide directive from Gov.

Also read Gov.-elect Hinojosa wants to shutter the state’s school voucher plan. Can she?

Greg Abbott to eliminate"political messaging" on roadways. West tells FOX 4 the City Manager is behind the change, and he's hopeful Hinojosa will support restoring the crosswalks. Dallas City Councilman Chad West has asked Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert to contact Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa's office to inquire about restoring decorative crosswalks across the city.

West cites "community value" and evidence showing the decorative crosswalks have safety benefits as reason for the inquiry.for their removal, threatening to withhold state funding from cities that did not remove what he called "political messaging" and a distraction to drivers. The City of Dallas has begun removing decorative crosswalks across the city as it complies with Greg Abbott's mandate to remove distracting political messaging. FOX 4's Steven Dial has more.

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"There's a lot of priorities in the state and a lot of very important issues to face. This is, to me, a pretty easy one.

" West tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones that City Manager Tolbert is behind his push to restore the crosswalks. He's hoping Gov. -elect Hinojosa rescinds Abbott's order.

"So now we've got a new regime. We're hoping to see a little bit more tolerance and more of a focus on what's really important in the state. And that doesn't involve the removal of crosswalks, I would assume.

""So I anticipate seeing the community rallying behind this, both the LGBTQ plus community and also all of the allies that we have in Dallas. And there's quite a few of those to get the crosswalks put back in, assuming the governor's office supports this request. "