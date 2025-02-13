Dallas City Council Approves $2.5 Million for Program to Reduce Homelessness

The Dallas City Council has approved a significant investment in a program aimed at reducing unsheltered homelessness. The $2.5 million allocation will support Housing Forward's Street to Home initiative, which connects individuals experiencing homelessness with permanent housing and essential services.

Dallas City Council approved $2.5 million for the Street to Home initiative, a program aimed at significantly reducing unsheltered homelessness. The program, led by Housing Forward, the region's leading homelessness response agency, will utilize public and private funding to connect individuals experiencing homelessness with permanent housing and essential services, including rental assistance and mental health support.

The council voted 12-3 in favor of the funding, with Mayor Eric Johnson and council members Jesse Moreno and Cara Mendelsohn dissenting. Moreno argued that the program, while beneficial for some, lacked effectiveness for individuals struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues. He proposed reducing the funding to $1 million and advocating for temporary housing programs as a faster solution for moving people away from public spaces. However, the majority of the council supported the initiative, citing its proven track record and the city's success in lowering homelessness under its existing model. The Street to Home program, which began in July, has already rehoused over 100 individuals from downtown locations. The city officials emphasized that the program's focus is on preventing spikes in unsheltered homelessness and providing a sustainable pathway out of homelessness





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HOMELESSNESS CITY COUNCIL HOUSING FORWARD STREET TO HOME DALLAS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas City Council Struggles to Evaluate Appointees Amidst City Manager Search ChaosThe Dallas City Council is facing criticism for its chaotic handling of the city manager search and its failure to conduct performance reviews for key appointees. This dysfunction highlights a lack of clear goals and accountability within the council, raising concerns about the city's leadership.

Read more »

Dallas City Council Members Meet Finalists for City Manager PositionDallas City Council members interviewed the three finalists for the position of City Manager on January 11, 2025. The finalists are Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, the interim City Manager, Mario Lara, an Assistant City Manager in Sacramento, and William Johnson, an Assistant City Manager in Fort Worth. The City Council is expected to vote on the appointment of a permanent city manager next week.

Read more »

Dallas City Council could pick the new city manager WednesdayThere are three contenders vying to be the city manager: Fort Worth Assistant City Manager William Johnson, Sacramento Assistant City Manager Mario Lara and...

Read more »

Dallas City Council Set to Choose New City ManagerDallas city leaders are expected to select a new city manager on Wednesday, concluding a nearly year-long search. The finalists include interim City Manager Kim Tolbert, Assistant Fort Worth City Manager William Johnson, and Assistant Sacramento City Manager Mario Lara. Whoever is chosen faces the task of appointing new police and fire chiefs and navigating several new ballot measures.

Read more »

BREAKING: Dallas City Council Names Kimberly Tolbert as City ManagerTolbert appeared to be the front-runner throughout the nearly yearlong search.

Read more »

Dallas City Council Selects Kim Tolbert as Permanent City ManagerThe Dallas City Council has officially appointed Kim Tolbert as the permanent city manager after a 10-month tenure as interim manager. Tolbert, who previously served in various finance and administration roles within the city, was chosen from three finalists. Her appointment marks a historic moment as she becomes the first Black woman to hold this position in Dallas.

Read more »