Dallas-based public charter carrier JSX will launch daily nonstop flights between Dallas Love Field and New York City starting Feb. 17, 2027, with introductory one-way fares from $799.

Dallas -based charter carrier JSX will launch daily nonstop flights between Dallas Love Field and New York City starting Feb. 17, 2027. The service will be exclusive to Club JSX loyalty members, with introductory one-way fares starting at $799.

Operating out of private terminals on 30-seat aircraft, fares include two checked bags, Starlink Wi-Fi, and complimentary drinks and snacks. Dallas-based public charter air carrier JSX will launch daily nonstop flights between Dallas and New York City early next year, the company announced Tuesday. Beginning Feb. 17, 2027, the carrier will operate one round-trip flight daily between Dallas Love Field and New York City.

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The service will be available exclusively to members of the company’s loyalty program,The new route expands JSX’s New York footprint while adding capacity in Dallas, one of the carrier's most established markets.

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"New York City and Dallas are two of America’s most influential business and cultural centers, and we believe traveling between them should be as seamless as the opportunities that connect them," JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said in a statement. JSX operates 30-seat aircraft out of dedicated private terminals, allowing passengers to check in 20 to 30 minutes before domestic departures. Fares include two checked bags, business-class legroom with no middle seats, complimentary drinks and snacks, and free Starlink Wi-Fi.

Founded in 2016, JSX serves 30 airports across the United States and Mexico with a fleet of 60 aircraft. Flights can be booked through the carrier's website and mobile app, as well as through partners JetBlue and United.