Dallas Area Cities Seek DART Service Upgrades, But Funding Remains Unclear

DART is facing a wave of requests from member cities for service improvements, ranging from expanded on-demand rideshare to new circulator routes. While the agency is eager to accommodate these needs, the cost and funding mechanisms remain under discussion.

In recent meetings with DART officials, member cities have forwarded requests for service adjustments, encompassing the addition of circulator services, expansion of on-demand rideshare options, and rectification of service discrepancies in specific areas. DART staff estimates that these proposed changes, some of which would necessitate contract amendments with mobility management provider Transdev and additional agreements, would entail an initial cost to the agency ranging from $15.

7 million to $18.5 million. This figure is subject to escalation as contracts are revised. According to a presentation delivered by staff to DART board members on Tuesday, the most intricate request stems from Plano, which seeks to supplant fixed-route service with GoLink on-demand service throughout the city. This transition, DART estimates, would necessitate a public hearing on the elimination of fixed-route service and carry a price tag of $11-$13 million.Plano's ridership has demonstrated an upward trend on both the seven buses serving the city and GoLink, as indicated by DART ridership statistics. Approximately 70% of Plano is covered by GoLink zones, DART vice president for service planning and scheduling Rob Smith informed board members. 'Route 241 carries over 1,700 riders a day, about 25 or 30% of that is in Plano Richardson, and Dallas accounts for the rest,' Smith stated. 'Route 239 over 1,200 riders a day, and those are critical regional services connecting workers from Dallas, from Richardson and a little bit from Garland to jobs in Plano.' Officials in Plano also desire the implementation of a fixed-route circulator in the Legacy area. This change, coupled with Addison's request for circulator service and a reevaluation of certain bus operations, are the sole other city requests anticipated to exceed $1 million in cost.Other cities have submitted diverse requests, including Cockrell Hill seeking either a streetcar or bus to connect Bishop Arts to the SRV Park; Farmer's Branch requesting DART address pedestrian concerns for visually impaired clients and staff at the Envision Dallas on Valley View Lane; Highland Park requesting service that facilitates worker access to key businesses and construction sites, along with an extension of GoLink service to Love Field; Rowlett requesting an extension of GoLink service to Firewheel Town Center; and University Park requesting service that provides worker access to key businesses, including Snider Plaza and construction sites, and urging DART to explore solutions to alleviate SMU gameday congestion. The precise funding mechanism for these city requests, as well as the recurring annual costs beyond the initial year, remain unclear. DART board members may allocate funds from the Mobility Assistance and Innovation Fund, where surplus sales taxes are held, or designate funding within the 2026 budget. Discussions with Dallas officials are pending, according to DART. Garland and Richardson, while not presenting service requests, raised other service concerns that the agency will address in its upcoming area plan.Tuesday's discourse served as a briefing item only, meaning board members refrained from casting votes. However, several expressed verbal support for the initial proposals. 'I would definitely be supportive,' Dallas representative Flora Hernandez remarked. 'Maybe the only caveat is the city of Dallas has not put forward their ask…so I would want to factor that in.' DART will establish a prioritization process for projects and convene follow-up meetings with city officials to delineate subsequent steps. New services can be implemented on an 'experimental basis' without prior public hearings, but hearings must be scheduled within 180 days of any modifications. Major service reductions, such as eliminating bus service in Plano, would necessitate community meetings and a public hearing 7-8 months prior to any implementation





