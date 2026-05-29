Dallas Apartment Explosion: Residents search for missing family and answers

The focus is shifting to recovery and investigation after a gas explosion at an apartment building in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. At least three people are confirmed dead, five were injured and more are still unaccounted for.

A massive gas explosion at The Clyde Apartments in Oak Cliff has left at least three people dead and five others hospitalized. Atmos Energy officials confirmed an outside construction crew damaged a utility pipeline and a gas leak was reported before the blast.

Crews have cleared the site, but the exact number of residents still missing remains unknown as the NTSB begins its investigation. The focus is shifting to recovery and investigation after a gas explosion at an apartment building in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. Live UpdatesFOX 4 continues team coverage of a deadly gas explosion in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. Several people are still unaccounted for after an explosion and massive fire at an apartment complex.

At least three people have been confirmed dead and five were injured. Overnight, recovery crews cleared out what was left of the structure. The lot now looks nearly empty. So far, officials have confirmed that three people dead – two women and one child.

Five people were taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition. A Thursday evening press conference did not address how many residents are still unaccounted for. A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is heading to Dallas on Friday to investigate the cause of the blast.

Atmos Energy also said a construction crew not related to the company damaged a pipeline. An explosion at a Dallas apartment complex has left at least three people dead and many without their belongings, pets or a place to call home. FOX 4's Amelia Jones and David Sentendrey have more about the ongoing recovery efforts and what residents are saying about the tragedy.

The explosion and massive fire happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Clyde apartments, which is near the corner of East 9th Street and North Patton Avenue. Images from SKY 4 showed the 20-unit apartment building fully engulfed in flames. The windows on neighboring buildings appeared to be blown out and debris was scattered across the street. There also appeared to be a utility truck that was affected by the fire.

At peak, there were more than 100 firefighters at the scene of the five-alarm fire.





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