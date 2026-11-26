Dalian Party Secretary Li Qiang visited five central government agencies on November 18 to secure support for finance, capital markets, and maritime services in building a modern ocean city.

Dalian Party Secretary Li Qiang conducted a strategic tour of five central government agencies stationed in the city on November 18 to deepen local-central coordination. His visit aimed to leverage specific policy tools in finance, capital markets, fiscal policy, and maritime services to build a modern ocean city.

Agency Visits and Direct Requests

Li Qiang, who serves as a member of the Liaoning Provincial Standing Committee, visited the People's Bank of China Dalian Branch, the Dalian Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Dalian Bureau of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, the Dalian Office of the Ministry of Finance, and the Liaoning Maritime Safety Administration.

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During these meetings, Li thanked staff for their contributions to Dalian's revitalization and pledged continued government support. He urged the People's Bank of China to use monetary policy tools to channel resources into the real economy and enhance Dalian's status as a regional financial center.

Capital Market and Financial Priorities

At the China Securities Regulatory Commission bureau, Li emphasized the need to cultivate companies for public listing and broaden direct financing channels. He requested that the bureau help maintain stable capital market operations to support local businesses seeking investment.

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Li also instructed the National Financial Regulatory Administration to improve the precision and effectiveness of financial resource allocation. This directive highlights the city's focus on optimizing the local financial ecosystem to attract more institutions and talent to the region.

Fiscal and Maritime Strategic Goals

The Dalian Office of the Ministry of Finance was asked to assist in securing central fiscal policy support. Li stressed the importance of ensuring that national tax and fiscal policies are effectively implemented at the local level to boost economic activity.

At the Liaoning Maritime Safety Administration, Li focused on risk prevention and improving services for seafarers. He aimed to support Dalian's ambitions to become an international shipping and logistics hub in Northeast Asia through better maritime governance.

Long-Term Economic Revitalization Plan

Li framed these visits within the broader implementation of the 20th CPC Central Committee's Fifth Plenary Session spirit and the 14th Municipal Party Congress goals. The city is pursuing a strategy to build a modern ocean city that is higher in quality and warmer in character.

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Dalian faces structural economic headwinds including slow industrial upgrading and population outflow. By engaging directly with central agencies, Li seeks to extract maximum advantage from embedded central resources to address these challenges.

The initiative signals a push to attract more central policy support and project placements. This effort aims to strengthen Dalian's position as a regional financial, shipping, and logistics hub while achieving win-win outcomes through deeper central-local integration.