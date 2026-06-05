Daleville Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Leading Wiregrass Drug Trafficking Ring

Eric Demetrius King received a 420-month federal prison sentence for his role as a leader in a large-scale methamphetamine and cocaine distribution network operating across Alabama's Wiregrass area. The multi-agency investigation resulted in charges against 19 individuals, with nine already sentenced.

A Daleville, Alabama man will spend 35 years in federal prison for leading a major drug trafficking operation in the Wiregrass region. Eric Demetrius King, 42, received a sentence of 420 months followed by five years of supervised release.

The investigation, which began in spring 2022, involved the Drug Enforcement Administration and multiple local and state agencies. They dismantled a network of 19 individuals responsible for moving large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine into the area. All arrestees have been charged, and nine, including King, have been sentenced.

Other sentenced members include Marco Lionel Agee (276 months), Curtis Antonio Fitzpatrick (151 months), Alexander Travarez Richardson (135 months), Cristion Martinez (120 months), Steven L. Cole (97 months), Benjamin Maurice Sanders (78 months), Tavon Marquis Davies (48 months), and Freddy Rodriguez (15 months). United States Attorney Thomas Govan praised the multi-agency collaboration, stating it shows what can be accomplished when federal, state, and local partners work together.

DEA Special Agent in Charge John P. Scott called it a substantial blow to drug trafficking in the region, highlighting investigators' years of work to unravel the sophisticated network. Sentencing for the remaining ten defendants is pending, and because the case is in federal court, none of the defendants will be eligible for parole





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Drug Trafficking Methamphetamine Cocaine Wiregrass Alabama Federal Sentencing DEA Eric King

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