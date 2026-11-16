Ecotricity founder Dale Vince pledges financial support for legal action against the Rosebank oilfield, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Andy Burnham ahead of the final verdict.

Dale Vince, the multi-millionaire founder of Ecotricity and a significant donor to the Labour Party, has issued a stark warning to Prime Minister Andy Burnham regarding the controversial Rosebank oilfield. Vince confirmed that he is prepared to financially back a fresh legal challenge if the Government proceeds with approving the giant North Sea project. His intervention marks a significant escalation in the political tension surrounding energy policy in the United Kingdom.

Vince Pledges Funding For Legal Fight

The green energy tycoon stated clearly on Times Radio that he would "probably support that financially" because permitting new drilling operations would constitute a fundamentally wrong decision for the nation. Vince highlighted that approving the Rosebank field would lead to a breach of the UK's legally binding carbon targets. He emphasized that this environmental violation is the primary reason he would consider funding litigation to stop the project. This stance directly challenges the Government's ongoing deliberations on whether to grant final consent.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Major Labour Revolt as 100 MPs Mobilize to Block Rosebank Oil Drilling

Internal Labour Revolt Gains Momentum

Pressure on Prime Minister Andy Burnham is mounting as reports indicate that as many as 100 Labour Members of Parliament could sign a private letter opposing the approval of the Rosebank field. This potential revolt represents almost one in four members of the party, signaling deep internal division. Vince, who has donated more than £6million to Labour through his Ecotricity firm, noted that he expects any approval to face immediate legal scrutiny. He suggested that the Government should adopt a balanced outcome by rejecting Rosebank while maintaining the previously approved Jackdaw field.

Shifting Stances On Energy Policy

Vince appears to have reversed his previous position on North Sea drilling, where he had earlier argued that new extraction could save money for the country. In August, he had told the BBC that a "price control" mechanism on wholesale energy could justify the existence of both the Jackdaw and Rosebank fields. However, his current position rejects this pragmatism in favor of strict climate targets. This flip-flop adds complexity to the narrative, as it contrasts with his earlier acceptance of drilling under specific economic conditions.

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Political And Economic Context Of The Decision

The final decision on the Rosebank field, located west of Shetland, rests with Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh. The current approval process follows a court ruling that withdrew initial consent granted by the previous Conservative Government due to unlawful procedures. While Prime Minister Burnham has vowed to take a "pragmatic approach," he has also faced criticism for not having decided on Rosebank yet. The Government approved the Jackdaw gas field last month, a move that drew praise from US President Donald Trump for opening up the North Sea.

Opposition Arguments And Future Implications

Both the Conservative Party and Reform UK are urging the Government to approve Rosebank to boost North Sea tax revenues and reduce Britain's reliance on energy imports. Critics within Labour, including former energy secretary Ed Miliband, have previously described the approval as "climate vandalism." The Rosebank field is predicted to produce significantly more carbon emissions than the Jackdaw field. If approved, it would likely trigger an even larger row within Labour ranks and set a contentious precedent for future energy projects in the region.