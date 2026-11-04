Dale Smith II Charged With Murder of Michelle Parker After 15-Year Search

Florida authorities formally charge Dale Smith II with second-degree murder in the death of ex-fiancée Michelle Parker, whose disappearance followed a 2011 reality TV appearance.

Dale Smith II faces formal second-degree murder charges for the death of his former fiancée, Michelle Parker, marking the culmination of a fifteen-year investigation into her disappearance. The unsealed affidavit reveals that Smith killed Parker on or around November 17, 2011, through an act imminently dangerous to another and evincing a depraved mind regardless of human life.

Arrest Follows Decade-Long Investigation

Smith, now 55 years old, was arrested earlier in October and officially charged with second-degree murder in connection to Parker's death. The legal documents state that he did kill Michelle Parker during the timeframe specified in the indictment. This development concludes a long search for answers after Parker vanished shortly after appearing on a televised legal dispute.

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Reality TV Appearance Preceded Disappearance

The case gained public attention when Parker and Smith appeared on The People's Court, airing on the very day she disappeared. During the episode, the pair engaged in a legal battle over an engagement ring that Smith claimed Parker had thrown off a balcony. Parker accused Smith of infidelity and described him as pretty malicious and vindictive during the courtroom segment.

Police Evidence Highlights Defensive Wounds

Investigators utilized cellphone location data, text messages, and other records to support the recent arrest of Dale Smith II. An analysis of these digital footprints helped establish a timeline that contradicted Smith's initial statements about Parker's whereabouts. The affidavit includes images of scratches and abrasions on Smith that are now suspected to be defensive wounds caused by Parker.

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Suspect Claimed Ignorance of Victim Status

In an interview conducted on November 18, 2011, Smith claimed he had no idea where Parker was after she dropped off their twin children at his home. He stated that he believed Parker was embarrassed by the television episode airing and was just laying low. Smith told investigators he wanted her to come home safe because his kids needed their mom, according to the filing.

Victim's Family Reacts to Murder Charge

Yvonne Stewart, the mother of the victim, spoke out about the major development in the case one day after Smith was charged. She admitted to WESH on Thursday, October 15, that she was not surprised by the news. I knew, Stewart said, adding that we all knew someone was responsible for the tragedy.