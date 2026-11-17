Dale Mathie and Jodie Hatch received prison sentences for child cruelty after toddler Laylah Hatch died from cocaine laced milk in Billingham.

Dale Mathie and Jodie Hatch have been sentenced to prison for the death of two-year-old Laylah Hatch, who died after ingesting milk laced with cocaine in Billingham, County Durham. Laylah was found unresponsive in a bed at Mathie's flat and later died in the hospital after choking on her own vomit in April 2024. The sentencing was handed down by Judge Francis Laird KC at Teesside Crown Court, marking the conclusion of a severe case involving child cruelty and drug-related offenses.

Lethal Cocaine Exposure And Death Details

A post-mortem examination conducted on Laylah revealed the presence of cannabis, ecstasy, and high levels of cocaine in her system. The court was informed that the quantity of cocaine found was sufficient to kill an adult. Laylah had been exposed to controlled drugs repeatedly, and just days before her death, she consumed a cannabis sweet that caused her to remain unconscious for seventeen hours. Dale Mathie, a known drug dealer, stored drugs openly in the flat, which investigators noted had an unmistakable stench of cannabis.

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Drug Dealing Operations And Court Findings

Prosecutor Richard Wright KC detailed that Dale Mathie was actively selling cannabis sweets, cannabis bush, and amphetamine at the property on Centenary Crescent, Norton. The drugs were not secured and were left in open, accessible locations for anyone to reach. The court heard that Laylah spent significant time at this location with her mother, Jodie Hatch, creating an environment where the toddler was regularly exposed to illegal substances. Evidence found during a search of the flat confirmed ongoing drug dealing activities, with attempts made by the defendants to remove evidence after the child's death.

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Admitted Charges And Sentencing Breakdown

Jodie Hatch admitted to two charges of child cruelty between September 2023 and April 2024, as well as a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Her barrister, Peter Makepeace KC, noted that she was around eighteen and nineteen years old when the offenses occurred. Dale Mathie pleaded guilty to two charges of child cruelty during the same period, along with possessing cocaine, amphetamine, and cannabis with intent to supply. Judge Francis Laird KC sentenced Mathie to thirteen years and nine months in prison and Hatch to five years and four months. The judge emphasized that the death was not accidental but resulted from the ingestion of a significant amount of cocaine contaminating her milk.

GBH Charges And Brandon Jameson Sentence

Separate from the child's death, Dale Mathie admitted to inflicting grievous bodily harm on two teenagers on September 15 of the previous year. He acted alongside co-accused Brandon Jameson, who received a sentence of two years and six months for his role in the assault. The attacks took place on Surrey Terrace in Billingham, leaving one victim with serious injuries to the head, face, and leg, while the other suffered deep cuts. Detective Chief Inspector Chris Pringle described the investigation as extremely distressing, highlighting the tragic loss of a child who should have had her whole life ahead of her.