Traci Paramore helps students find books through personal picks & wrapped “blind date” titles.

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. - Traci Paramore, the media specialist at Dale County High School, is the November 2026 Teacher of the Month. Paramore’s mission is for every student to find the perfect book.

Paramore said she uses a line from J.K. Rowling when students say they do not like to read.

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“If you don’t like to read, you haven’t found the perfect book,” Paramore said. “So let’s talk about what have you seen that you enjoyed in a movie? Or what do you remember ever hearing a story that intrigued you? And so we start with that and then I give them three or four books to choose from in making their decision.