Dakota Mortensen Alleges Manipulation by Taylor Frankie Paul and Production on Hulu Series

Dakota Mortensen claims Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives produced a false narrative by withholding evidence of physical aggression committed by Taylor Frankie Paul against him.

Dakota Mortensen, a prominent cast member of the Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has filed court documents alleging that the production team and his ex-partner Taylor Frankie Paul orchestrated a deceptive narrative regarding their relationship. According to the legal filings submitted on Friday, November 13, Mortensen claims that viewers were deliberately shown a distorted version of events that labeled him as the primary aggressor in their volatile relationship.

The Core Allegations of Production Manipulation

Mortensen, aged 33, asserts in the documents that the series across seasons 3, 4, and 5 consistently portrayed him as a domestic abuser who retaliated against Taylor Frankie Paul by reporting her to child protective services. He further alleges that the show depicted him as a serial adulterer, a characterization he denies and attributes to selective editing. The central claim is that production intentionally withheld the only footage of physical aggression between the couple, specifically the instances where Paul aggressed against Mortensen, to maintain this false narrative.

Also read Mormon Wives Star Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Suing Hulu for Defamation

He states that the knowingly false portrayal continued uninterrupted throughout the broadcast run. Mortensen claims that producers were aware of the inaccuracies but chose to suppress exculpatory evidence to promote a sensationalized storyline that benefited viewership ratings at the expense of his reputation. This strategic omission, according to the filing, ensured that millions of viewers received a one-sided perspective of their interactions.

Legal History and Protective Orders in March

The legal context for these allegations dates back to March, when an incident occurred between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen while filming the show. Multiple news outlets reported that a physical altercation took place during this period, leading to significant law enforcement involvement. A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department subsequently confirmed that both Mortensen and Paul filed protective orders against one another following the alleged physical altercation in March.

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Further complicating the timeline, Paul's own season of the show was pulled just days before its scheduled March premiere. This cancellation occurred after footage of her 2023 arrest for domestic violence resurfaced. The video content showed the influencer hitting and throwing chairs at her ex-partner, Dakota Mortensen, in the presence of their children. Paul pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of additional charges pertaining to child abuse and completed her three-year probation earlier this year.

A Draper County Police Department report obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 22, provides further detail on the evidence Mortensen provided. The document claims that Mortensen, 33, shared six videos with officers as evidence of alleged domestic violence. One of these videos was filmed in September and allegedly shows the couple arguing. These recordings were part of the evidence presented to law enforcement during the investigation into the March dispute.

Stakeholder Positions and Narrative Control

Mortensen's legal team argues that the production company exercised undue control over the truth of the matter. He alleges that producers assured him he could respond to the accusations during the season 3 reunion episode. Despite these assurances, his segment was reportedly cut from the episode when it aired on Hulu, effectively silencing his defense. He claims the producers knew the accusations against him were false but proceeded with the edited narrative anyway.

Taylor Frankie Paul, aged 32, was preparing to film her own season when the relationship dynamics shifted drastically. The exes, who welcomed their son Ever in March 2024, split for good in fall 2025 when Paul went to film her season. The breakdown of their relationship coincided with intense media scrutiny and legal battles over custody and public perception. Paul continues to navigate her career while dealing with the aftermath of her legal issues and the cancellation of her specific season.

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Mortensen has also taken a step back from the public eye in light of the drama. He recently stated that he deleted all of his social media apps for over a month, describing the experience as a detox. He explained that the digital noise was distracting him from being a dad and a better person, noting that he feels he is in a better place now. His withdrawal from social platforms highlights the personal toll of the public dispute and the legal proceedings.

Real-World Impact and Future Proceedings

The legal ramifications of the March incident have extended to child custody arrangements. A judge has since granted Mortensen sole custody of their son Ever, while Paul receives visitation rights. This decision underscores the severity with which the courts viewed the safety of the child amidst the parental conflict. Taylor also shares two older children with her ex-husband, adding another layer of complexity to their ongoing legal battles.

The production of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has allegedly halted activities related to the specific dispute while the remaining cast currently films its sixth season. The controversy has cast a long shadow over the show's later seasons, raising questions about editorial integrity and the ethical treatment of cast members with complex legal histories. The unresolved nature of Mortensen's claims may impact future seasons as networks and production companies reassess their liability and narrative strategies.

As the sixth season continues to film, the industry watches closely to see if these allegations will result in further legal action or public statements from the production team. The tension between reality television drama and factual accuracy remains a critical point of contention. Mortensen's detailed claims in the November 13 filing serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when personal disputes are commodified for entertainment. The situation continues to evolve as both parties navigate the legal system and their public personas.