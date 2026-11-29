Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly reached a relationship milestone as they stepped out with the musician’s daughter Casie, 17, for dinner.

) kept it cool in long cargo shorts, a zip-up hoodie and a military jacket. To accessorize, the musician opted for a red fitted hat and distressed sneakers.

Meanwhile, Dakota donned a gray top, sheer skirt and tall black boots, which she topped off with a leather trench coat featuring a fur collar as well as a studded statement bag. As for Casie, she stepped out just as stylish in a black mini skirt, tan barn jacket and ballet flats.

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And it seems the trio’s social network already has amazing chemistry as one photo captured Dakota laughing as she placed a hand on the teen’s shoulder.enjoyed a casual outing in New York City, where they exited a black SUV together, as seen photos obtained by For the occasion, Johnson, 37, wore a black tank top, black pants and a matching purse while MGK, 36, donned black pants, a white tank top, a pair of sneakers and a jacket that featured a skeleton on the back. To top off his look, the “Bad Things” rapper kept it low key in a fitted hat and black sunglasses.