Dakota Johnson Makes a Daring Entrance in a Hip-Kissing Gucci Gown for Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary

Dakota Johnson stunned on the red carpet for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special, showcasing a daring black Gucci gown with a high slit that reached up to her hips. The actor's look, featuring delicate gold hardware and a bodysuit underneath, was reminiscent of other iconic red carpet moments, such as the safety pin dress popularized by Elizabeth Hurley. The event saw a range of glamorous looks, including Emma Stone's playful popcorn-filled Louis Vuitton gown and Miley Cyrus' gothic showgirl ensembles.

It's been a while since we've had a show-stopping dress slit. Purveyors of the classic and sexy red carpet look range from Angelina Jolie to Miley Cyrus—another lover of the leggy affair? Dakota Johnson . And this time, the actor went from thigh-high to hip-kissing.

Johnson stepped out on the red carpet for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special at 30 Rockefeller Center on Sunday evening (February 16)—a starry event celebrating the pop culture behemoth, with attendees including Vogue cover star Sabrina Carpenter, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Emma Stone, and Bad Bunny. The Madame Web actor wore a black, one-sleeved Gucci gown fastened with delicate gold hardware and a bodysuit underneath, allowing the brave slit to travel up to her hips. She also wore black open-toed stilettos and minimal jewelry, with a sweep of eyebrow-skimming bangs and her brunette hair long and straight. The delicate gold chains holding Johnson's Gucci dress together recalled another sensual and daring red carpet look: the safety pin dress, which through the years, has been worn by Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, and of course the vivacious original, Elizabeth Hurley in Versace. Johnson's own interpretation is stoically sensual. It was a stylish weekend of events celebrating Saturday Night Live's 50th year, that ran the gamut of true Hollywood glam and campy looks. Emma Stone filled her custom Louis Vuitton gown pockets with popcorn and toted a cinema snack box in lieu of a bag, while Miley Cyrus donned two Roberto Cavalli looks—one recent runway, one archival—for a gothic showgirl performance. For her own stage-time to do the ever-iconic “D*ck in a Box” song, Lady Gaga wore a black velvet gown with a zany-patterned gift box attached to her waist. Glamor, intrigue, sex—a stellar sartorial tribute to SNL. Johnson is no stranger to skin-forward gowns, and it’s usually Gucci that’s her go-to: sheer, silvered, shimmering. But what Dakota Johnson surely proves here is that sometimes, your legs are your best accessory





