Dakota Johnson Dons Diamonds and a Hoodie for Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

Appearing at a Khaite party in New York with her boyfriend, the actor is certainly leaning into her rock-star era.

Dakota Johnson has always had a certain rock-and-roll sensibility to her style, be it the perfectly undone hair, the flash of skin amid the lace and monochromatic, a suite of very good denim.

But lately, as her rumored romance with Machine Gun Kelly seems to be gathering momentum, the actor looks to be leaning a little further into her rock-star era. And what better way to do so than with a hoodie and six figures worth of diamonds? On Thursday evening, Johnson attended a Khaite-hosted dinner at Dan Tana’s in West Hollywood, where she was also spotted with Kelly.

Also read Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted at Khaite Event Amid Romance Rumors

For the occasion, she mixed the decidedly high and low: a black zip-up hoodie emblazoned with the red logo of Death Row Pictures, Snoop Dogg’s production company, worn over a black Valentino crepe miniskirt with delicate lace trimming. She added a pair of knee-high black Gucci Horsebit boots and a quilted Valentino Rockstud Spike shoulder bag.

Johnson then layered a tiger’s-eye and diamond necklace by Laoli, complete with a diamond clasp pendant, with Jessica McCormack’s Signature 42-carat Diamond Button Back Necklace. It brought serious sparkle to an otherwise off-duty ensemble. Machine Gun Kelly, meanwhile, wore an emerald-green satin bomber jacket over a bright yellow hoodie, with loose gray sweatpants, a black beanie, and a red bandana pulled across his face.

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The pair, who reportedly left the restaurant separately, might have very different approaches to getting dressed, but there’s an increasingly complementary spirit in their shared taste for casual, slightly rebellious pieces. Their romance has been unfolding relatively quietly since September, when they were photographed at mutual friend Taylor Swift’s New York apartment. The two reportedly grew closer after attendingin July, and have since made a handful of public appearances in one another’s orbit.

At Vogue World: Milano, Kelly, Johnson in her usual uniform of straight-leg jeans, ballet flats, and a long leather coat, before heading off in Kelly’s red sports car. They've also been spotted at the Chateau Marmont and, earlier this week, enjoying another dinner date in Calabasas, where both opted for leather jackets. Neither has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship, although their increasingly frequent outings suggest they’re enjoying one another’s company.

As for Dakota Johnson’s, she’s hardly a stranger to the more provocative side of fashion. Valentino, in particular, has long provided her with a means of balancing romantic femininity with something a little darker and more subversive. And while her love of lace, abbreviated hemlines, and slouchy outerwear predates Kelly, the musician’s punkish influence is there.

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