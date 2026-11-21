Two statement accessories are better than one.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsdoubles in size. Not only do I need year-round essentials like my wallet and keys, but thermal gloves, a bulky beanie, and a softOn November 19, the actor was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, wearing a surprisingly layered look for L.A.

She kept it casual in a brown leather trench coat, charcoal gray bottoms, andIn the date-night accessories department, Johnson played with pops of color and patterns, beginning with a forest green scarf. Much likeAnimal spots have always earned celebrity endorsements, but this year, they're making even the most simple bag silhouettes more wild.

Also read Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly’s Couple Style Is in the Bag

Since joining her collection in February, Johnson's vintage Prada purse has become her signature winter style, appearing alongside a tomato-red Guest In Residence sweater at, too, complete with an almost identical color combination and an equally slouchy body. Other fashion fans of oversized leopard-print options include All this to say? There's no better time to take a walk on the wild side, supersized, leopard-print purse in hand.

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Take your pick of the spotted styles below—before another A-lister boards the animal-print bandwagon. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandswhere she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head . Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more.

You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.