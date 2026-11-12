Dakota Johnson and MGK Spotted at Los Angeles Bar Amid Relationship Speculation

Dakota Johnson and MGK were photographed at The Tower Bar & Restaurant in Los Angeles on November 11, fueling rumors about their developing romantic connection.

Dakota Johnson stepped out for a high-profile evening in Los Angeles alongside musician Colson Baker, better known by his stage name MGK. The actress and the rock star were captured together on Wednesday, November 11, at The Tower Bar & Restaurant. Johnson chose a bold fashion statement for the occasion, selecting a daring outfit that immediately drew public attention and media scrutiny regarding her current style choices. Their appearance together has significantly intensified existing speculation surrounding the nature of their growing relationship.

The Couple's Recent Public Appearances

Johnson and MGK were initially linked in September after fans spotted them spending time together in New York. The pair reportedly began spending significant time together after attending the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in July. According to insiders, although the two had previously known each other, they truly connected during that July event. One source described their bond as strong, highlighting that they share a similar dark sense of humor and actively enjoy making each other laugh. Their public visibility has continued to increase in recent months.

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In October, Johnson was photographed leaving a recording studio alongside MGK. A source told PEOPLE magazine that Johnson had been spending considerable time with Baker while he focused on his music production. Their interactions have remained frequent and visible across Los Angeles. Earlier in November, the pair was seen attending a dinner in Calabasas. They also appeared together at a Khaite dinner event in West Hollywood on November 5, further confirming their ongoing association.

Relationship Status and Past Partners

Despite these frequent public sightings, neither Johnson nor MGK has officially defined their relationship status. Sources have previously described them as dating, but noted that neither party is currently ready to make the connection official to the public. This cautious approach contrasts with the high-profile nature of their past relationships. Before her current involvement with Baker, Johnson was in a long-term partnership with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The two began dating in 2017 and reportedly became engaged several years later. However, the couple ended their relationship in 2025.

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MGK has also been the subject of significant public interest regarding his past. The musician was previously engaged to actress Megan Fox. That engagement was called off, and the couple split up in December 2024. The end of that high-profile romance adds another layer to the current speculation surrounding Johnson and Baker. Fans are closely watching to see if this new connection will follow a similar trajectory or remain private. The lack of an official statement from either party has only fueled further curiosity among entertainment news followers.

Impact on Public Interest and Future Speculation

The continued sightings of Dakota Johnson and MGK have contributed to a growing narrative in pop culture news. Their shared appearance at The Tower Bar & Restaurant serves as the latest evidence of their compatibility. The focus on their fashion choices and public behavior reflects the intense media interest in celebrity relationships. While no official confirmation has been released, the consistency of their outings suggests a serious involvement. Observers will likely wait for a formal announcement or a major public event where they might appear together again to confirm the status of their romance. Until then, their actions speak louder than words in the court of public opinion.