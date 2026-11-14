Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted at Los Angeles Studio

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed leaving a recording studio in Los Angeles, continuing their high-profile romance.

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were seen outside a recording studio in Los Angeles on Thursday, marking another public appearance for the high-profile couple. The 37-year-old actress and the 36-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, exited the facility together after spending time inside. This sighting follows a series of recent appearances that have solidified their status as one of Hollywood's most talked-about pairs.

Couple Details Studio Outing

The pair arrived at the location wearing distinct and stylish outfits suitable for a casual yet fashionable outing. MGK dressed in shiny, baggy dark green pants layered over a white graphic T-shirt and a black and purple button-up shirt. He completed the look with a coordinating purple beanie, adding a touch of streetwear flair to his ensemble. Dakota Johnson complemented the scene in a black co-ord set featuring a beige floral pattern, which included a long, flowy tunic and matching airy trousers.

Also read Dakota Johnson Does Two Outfits For a Machine Gun Kelly Date Night

Earlier in the week, specifically on Wednesday night, the duo was also observed together as Johnson accompanied the hitmaker to another studio session. Prior to these events, the two attended a Khaite event earlier in the month, where they displayed a close rapport. Their frequent appearances together have fueled speculation and confirmed the strength of their budding relationship in the public eye.

Dating History and Connections

The relationship between Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly has roots in shared social circles, particularly involving Taylor Swift. Reports indicate that the stars fueled dating rumors after both visited Swift's apartment in New York City two months ago. Johnson arrived at the residence alone, with MGK joining her thirty minutes later, while Swift was reportedly out of town during the gathering.

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Insiders believe the pair first crossed paths at Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce in July. This meeting occurred shortly after Johnson had reportedly ended her eight-month relationship with musician Role Model one month earlier. Since their first public sighting in September, the couple has been virtually inseparable, navigating their romance amidst intense media scrutiny and fan interest.

Personal Life and Future Plans

While Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly enjoy their current relationship, both have complex personal histories. MGK was previously in a long-term relationship with Megan Fox, and the two share a daughter named Saga, who is expected to turn two years old in March. He is also the father of seventeen-year-old Casie, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. These family ties add depth to MGK's personal narrative as he continues his career in music.

Johnson, meanwhile, has expressed openness about her future desires. In a September interview with Vogue, the actress revealed that she genuinely wants to have children. She stated that while she did not expect to be at this stage in her life at her current age, having a family is part of her plan. Johnson mentioned hoping to be lucky enough to bring a soul into the world, indicating a desire for parenthood as she balances her acting career and personal relationships.