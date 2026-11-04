Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted at Los Angeles Dinner

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly enjoy a romantic dinner at Casalena in Woodland Hills, continuing their high-profile romance that began in September.

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were observed sharing an intimate evening on Tuesday within the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 37-year-old actress and her 36-year-old partner, born Colson Baker, dined at the upscale Mediterranean venue Casalena on Ventura Boulevard. They appeared relaxed and affectionate while seated under a green umbrella at the restaurant sidewalk stand.

Romantic Dinner Details and Attire

Johnson wore a faux fur-collared leather hip-length jacket paired with distressed jeans and flats, carrying a leopard print Prada bag. Her companion, the pop-punk rapper known as MGK, dressed for the West Coast chill in drawstring sweats, a sock cap, and a hoodie. He wore a black leather jacket featuring the logo from Young Thug's Sp5der Worldwide streetwear brand.

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Relationship Origins and Public Sightings

The couple first sparked public interest in September when Johnson was seen entering Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment in New York City. Security escorted the blonde actress, who sprinted inside before MGK arrived 30 minutes later. They spent hours at the residence before relocating to a nearby hotel for the night.

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Previous Romantic Connections and History

Johnson's past relationships include a nearly eight-year engagement to Chris Martin that ended in June 2025, and an eight-month relationship with Tucker Pillsbury that concluded in August. MGK previously dated Megan Fox for five years and shares a 19-month-old daughter named Saga with the actress. The couple reportedly first connected in July as guests at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Future Plans and Industry Reaction

Johnson recently discussed her personal life in Vogue, noting her interest in musicians while expressing her desire to become a mother. The Hollywood star and the Houston-born musician continue to navigate their growing relationship, which has drawn significant media attention following recent public sightings and exclusive reports about their connection.