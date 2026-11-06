Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted at Khaite Event Amid Romance Rumors

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were seen leaving a New York City event together. The couple has been linked since summer, sparking speculation about their growing relationship.

Actress Dakota Johnson and musician Colson Baker, known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly, were seen attending a fashion event in New York City on a Thursday night. The pair left the exclusive Khaite bash shortly after one another and entered the same vehicle, reinforcing rumors of their romantic connection. Johnson, 37, and Baker, 36, have been the subject of intense media scrutiny since their relationship began to gain public attention.

Event Details and Public Appearance

The actress wore a black zip-up hoodie paired with a short black lace-trimmed skirt and black knee-high boots. She carried a small leather black bag on her shoulder as she exited the venue. Baker opted for a green satin jacket and partially covered his face with a red bandana. The couple left the event within minutes of each other, signaling their continued association in public settings.

Also read Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted at Los Angeles Dinner

Origin of the Romance Rumors

Speculation regarding Johnson and Baker's relationship intensified in September. Johnson was photographed entering the Tribeca residence of her friend, Taylor Swift, alone. Baker arrived at the same location thirty minutes later. The pair had previously been spotted together at Madison Square Garden in July. This event celebrated the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Before the relationship with Johnson, Baker was linked to singer Tucker Pillsbury. Pillsbury released an unreleased track in July featuring a spoken word cameo by Johnson. The singer and Baker ended their eight-month relationship in August. Johnson had also previously dated musician Chris Martin for nearly eight years. She ended their engagement in June two thousand twenty-five.

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Personal History and Family Connections

Johnson is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Baker is the father of two daughters. He shares a nineteen-month-old daughter named Saga with actress Megan Fox. Baker also has a seventeen-year-old daughter named Casie with former partner Emma Cannon. The musician was in a five-year on-off relationship with Fox before meeting Johnson.

Johnson has previously discussed her preference for dating musicians in Vogue magazine. She acknowledged that while musicians are attractive, they can be difficult partners. Despite these challenges, she expressed a desire to start a family. She stated that she hopes to become a mother in the near future.

Current Status and Future Plans

Recent reports indicate that Johnson is focused on strengthening her bond with Baker. Sources describe the actress as smitten with the musician. They share a dry and dark sense of humor, which has helped connect them. Johnson has been visiting Baker's studio while he works on music. This arrangement has reportedly brought her happiness.

The couple continues to navigate their relationship away from intense public gaze. Their appearances together suggest a growing commitment to their new romance. Media outlets continue to monitor their movements and interactions. The couple remains a focal point of entertainment news due to their high-profile connections.