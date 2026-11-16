Dak Prescott laments how 49ers Faithful ‘unfortunately’ took over AT&T Stadium vs. Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to reporters after Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers and talked about the Faithful's stadium takeover.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to reporters after Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers and talked about the Faithful's stadium takeover. The “49ers Postgame Live” crew shares Toyota fan poll results on which moment from San Francisco’s rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys is a fan-favorite.in the 2026 NFL season, their best start to a season since 2019.

Even though they played on the road, they had the fans on their side. San Francisco fans are known to travel well, and this week in Dallas, the Faithful filled up AT&T Stadium to support their team. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media after the game and talked about 49ers fans outnumbering Cowboys fans in Week 10.

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He noted that he had to trick himself into thinking that the red was in support of his high school, Haughton in Louisiana, and even though it was a good football environment, the Bay Area takeover was a lot to handle.

"Tricked myself, told myself early that the red was for my high school," Prescott told reporters. "At the end of the day, all I ask for is just a great environment to play this game and unfortunately, their fans were more present than ours, but it created a great atmosphere. So, take the good out of it one way or another. Leave it there.

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"Prescott threw five touchdowns and was a key factor in the Cowboys having a field day on offense. But San Francisco responded accordingly. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards, a career high, and three touchdowns.newly acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen caught five passes for 61 yards. The 49ers put together one of their best offensive performances of the Kyle Shanahan era in the process.

The 49ers struggled on defense though, allowing Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens to register 11 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Still, the unit recorded two turnovers in the game. Defensive back Malik Mustapha recorded his second interception of the season in the fourth quarter and defensive back Marques Sigle recovered a fumble to end the game and seal the win for the 49ers.

The 49ers now shift their focus to a"Sunday Night Football" matchup in Mexico City against the NFL's best defense, the Minnesota Vikings.and practice in Colorado Springs ahead of the game in order to get acclimated to the high altitude in Mexico City. The city sits at 7,350 feet above sea level.