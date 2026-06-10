Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos: Breakup, Infidelity Rumors, and Amicable Custody Agreement

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos ended their engagement amid infidelity rumors. Ramos denied prenup issues, and they reached a custody agreement for their two daughters. Prescott joked about stress-induced weight loss.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos have ended their engagement, with reports emerging that infidelity played a role in the split.

The couple, who share two daughters, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose, 2, and Aurora Rayne, 10 months, had been together for several years before calling off their wedding abruptly in March 2025. Page Six reported that Ramos discovered "inappropriate" text messages between Prescott and multiple ex-flings during their joint bachelor/bachelorette party, leading to the breakup.

Prescott, 32, later made a lighthearted comment about losing weight due to stress, telling reporters on June 9, "Stress may help lose a little weight here and there.

" When pressed about whether he was referring to the breakup, he quickly shut down the line of questioning, saying, "I'm kidding. I'm going to shut it right there.

" Ramos has been active on social media since the split, posting photos of herself and their daughters, and addressing rumors surrounding the breakup. On March 9, she took to Instagram to deny speculation that a prenuptial agreement was the cause of their split, writing, "This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.

" Her comment came after she saw a clip from the "Speakeasy" podcast where panelists discussed the possibility of a prenup dispute. Meanwhile, Prescott's lawyer confirmed that the former couple had reached an amicable custody agreement for their daughters, stating, "This agreement is a positive step forward and reflects the commitment Dak has to raising their daughters in a healthy, supportive environment.

" The lawyer added that the focus remains on the well-being of the children, and the resolution was reached outside of court. Ramos's representative also expressed satisfaction with the arrangement, telling Page Six, "Sarah Jane is very happy that she and Dak are able to make decisions for the parties' girls and their family on their own. She firmly believes that working together as parents is very important and will have long-term benefits for the girls.

Sarah Jane continues to be dedicated to putting the girls' best interests and lives first.

" Despite the personal turmoil, Prescott has continued to focus on his career with the Cowboys, and his coach, Mike McCarthy, expressed support for the quarterback, saying in April that Prescott was in a "really good spot" and that "if anyone can handle it, he can. " The couple's older daughter, MJ, turned 2 in March, and their youngest, Aurora, celebrated her first birthday recently, with Ramos posting a heartfelt message: "How is this perfect baby 1 today?

Grateful for the best day celebrating her.

" Prescott reposted the message, adding, "Happy 1st to this special girl! You are loved. ... Cute, sweet and tough!! You're a special little girl. Love you, Roar.





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