Irish national Daithi O'Corrain faces charges for allegedly destroying a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules at Shannon Airport, causing over $60 million in damage through calculated sabotage.

Daithi O'Corrain, an Irish national, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in New York for allegedly destroying a United States military aircraft at Shannon Airport in Ireland. The indictment charges O'Corrain with causing at least $60 million in damage to a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules through a series of calculated sabotage acts.

The Indictment Details the Sabotage Plan

Court documents allege that O'Corrain meticulously plotted the attack to ensure significant and irreparable harm to the government property. The timeline of events begins on April 11, 2026, when O'Corrain circumvented the airport security fence to gain unauthorized access to the airfield. Prosecutors state that he made his way to the parked C-130 Hercules and broke the lock on the rear crew door before barricading himself inside the aircraft.

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Once inside, O'Corrain allegedly spent time systematically destroying critical components of the plane. He cut wires and hydraulic lines throughout the aircraft, crimped a liquid oxygen line, and smashed every gauge in the cockpit. The indictment includes images showing smashed gauges and axe marks on the plane's exterior, evidence that prosecutors say demonstrates the thoroughness of the destruction.

Use of Corrosive Materials and Ball Bearings

A key element of the alleged sabotage involved the introduction of hazardous materials designed to cause long-term damage. O'Corrain brought capsules of gallium, a corrosive metal that can rapidly eat through aluminum and damage steel, into the cockpit. He also poured ball bearings into the plane's fuel tanks, a move that could have led to catastrophic mechanical failure during flight.

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FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the New York field office James C. Barnacle emphasized that the act was not spontaneous vandalism. He stated that O'Corrain spent months researching the aircraft's construction, acquiring specific tools, and preparing to maximize the destruction. The investigation revealed that O'Corrain ordered gallium online and signed up for flight alerts to track flight paths, including those of US military aircraft.

Evasion and Arrest at Shannon Airport

The plot was discovered when the aircraft's flight crew returned to the plane around 9:40 a.m. on April 11, 2026, to prepare for departure. Upon finding O'Corrain inside, the situation escalated quickly. The indictment alleges that O'Corrain escaped out a hatch in the roof of the aircraft and hit the plane's exterior with an axe in a final act of defiance before fleeing the immediate area.

Flight crew members immediately contacted security and Irish police, leading to the arrest of O'Corrain. Authorities allege that his methods were sophisticated, as he researched which lines he could cut without injuring himself. Notably, he cut the liquid oxygen line rather than crimping it, a decision that prosecutors argue he believed would prevent a massive explosion within the aircraft.

Legal Consequences and Future Proceedings

Daithi O'Corrain is currently facing one charge of destroying US government property in the federal indictment. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. He was arrested by Irish authorities in April and is not currently in US custody, though the legal proceedings continue in New York.

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This incident marks the fourth time since May 2025 that individuals have gained unauthorized access to the Shannon Airport perimeter in County Clare, highlighting ongoing security concerns at the location. As of now, there is no indication of a motive in the court documents. CNN attempted to reach O'Corrain's lawyer for comment regarding the charges.