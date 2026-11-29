Daisy Ridley has wrapped filming on Tate Taylor's thriller Cupid, which has no release date yet, while CAA Media Finance handles U.S. distribution.

Daisy Ridley has completed filming on Cupid, a psychological thriller directed by Tate Taylor, according to a post she shared on Facebook on November 24. The film also stars Darren Criss, Travis Fimmel, and Judy Greer, and it moved into production in Natchez, Mississippi, after Deadline first reported Ridley's casting on November 10.

Cupid is a psychological thriller in which Catherine Zeta-Jones plays an unconventional marriage counselor whose methods grow increasingly cruel and dangerous. Ridley and Criss play a struggling married couple who try to repair their relationship during a weekend at the counselor's home, where events take an alarmingly dark turn.

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Daisy Ridley Confirms Cupid Filming Milestone in Mississippi

Daisy Ridley confirmed on Facebook that filming for Cupid has wrapped, only two weeks after the casting announcement was made public. The Deadline report had already noted that the production was underway in Natchez, Mississippi.

In her caption, Ridley described having the most incredible month in Mississippi with the best of people. She praised Southern hospitality and wrote that Camp Tate is real, a reference to the director's team and the production community that worked on the shoot.

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Cupid Distribution, Financing, and Release Plans

Cupid does not have a set release date yet, even though its production is complete. CAA Media Finance holds the U.S. distribution rights for the film and also arranged its financing.

Upgrade is overseeing international sales for Cupid, and those sales discussions took place at this year's American Film Market. The screenplay for the psychological thriller was written by Sharon and Carey Van Dyke, who previously wrote Don't Worry Darling.

Taylor previously directed The Help, The Girl on the Train, Ma, and episodes of Grace and Frankie and Palm Royale before taking on this new project. His track record gives the film a strong directorial background as it moves toward distribution.

Daisy Ridley Upcoming Projects and Star Wars Status

Daisy Ridley has several other projects in the pipeline beyond Cupid, including the romantic comedy The Last Resort, which features Alden Ehrenreich. The Last Resort is slated for release in theaters in 2027, and Sam Neill plays the father of Ridley's character in what is one of his final roles.

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Ridley also filmed the action thriller The Good Samaritan this year, while production on the horror film Get Rid of It is expected to begin in early 2027. Paramount+ is developing a television series reboot of Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, which remains in development.

At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm announced that Ridley would reprise her role as Rey in Star Wars: New Jedi Order, a film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. Steven Knight worked on the script for more than a year before departing, and George Nolfi was brought on as the new writer. The movie was announced three years ago, but its status remains uncertain, and rumors that its story has been folded into Simon Kinberg's in-development trilogy have not been confirmed.