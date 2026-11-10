Daisy Ridley Upcoming Projects: Ebenezer, The Last Resort and Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Daisy Ridley's upcoming slate spans the Christmas drama Ebenezer, the romantic comedy The Last Resort, and a Paramount+ Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea reboot.

Daisy Ridley has a busy slate of upcoming movies and a television series in development, with one film scheduled to reach cinemas on November 13, 2026 in the US and UK. The Star Wars actress, best known for playing Rey in the sequel trilogy, is set to headline projects that range from a holiday reimagining to a romantic comedy, a science fiction series and an action thriller.

Ridley's career has already included a range of genres. She appeared in the 2018 family comedy Peter Rabbit, the dystopian science fiction film Chaos Walking, and the 2025 zombie movie We Bury The Dead. She has also appeared in several movies every year since 2023.

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Ebenezer Arrives in Cinemas on November 13, 2026

Ebenezer is scheduled to open in cinemas across the US and UK on November 13, 2026, and it is centered on the Christmas story of Ebenezer Scrooge. The film follows Scrooge as he is haunted by three ghosts who try to convince him to change his ways before it is too late.

Ridley plays Clara, the wife of Fred, the long-suffering nephew of Scrooge. Trailers show Clara confounded by Fred's efforts to keep a relationship with Scrooge alive despite the older man's unkind demeanor.

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The trailers also suggest that Clara will be surprised when Scrooge has a change of heart in the film's final act. That setup gives the familiar Christmas tale a fresh emotional angle through the perspective of the couple caught in the middle.

The Last Resort Is a Romantic Comedy Due in 2027

The Last Resort is a romantic comedy set to be released in 2027, starring Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich as its two lead characters, Brooke and Ben. Ehrenreich is known to audiences for playing Han Solo in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, and for playing officer Paul Morgan in Weapons.

According to Deadline, the film takes its name from Brooke's experience in the movie. She is a hotel executive sent to the Philippines to scout a new resort location, and while there she meets pilot Ben.

Brooke is torn between returning home and staying to give things a shot with Ben. The premise positions the film as a modern take on classic romantic comedies, a genre that fans are likely to appreciate.

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Reboot Plans Revealed

Ridley is also set to star in a television series, as reports from October 2026 confirmed that she will lead the Legendary Productions reboot of Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea. The show is currently in development at Paramount+.

As reported by Deadline, Ridley will play Lee Crane, an ocean scientist. After her twin sister dies on an Arctic expedition, Crane takes on daring underwater missions aboard the retro-futuristic USS Seaview.

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Because Ridley is best known for Star Wars, her return to a lead science fiction role will draw attention. The reboot is a very different kind of science fiction story from Star Wars in almost every way.

The Good Samaritan also places Ridley at sea, though its story has a different focus. She plays Dr. Rosalind Carver, who joins her husband Matt Carver on a cruise to try to rekindle their relationship. The couple instead becomes caught in a far more complex situation after they pull a man floating in the sea from the water.

The Good Samaritan does not yet have an announced release date or release window. The action thriller appears to include a strong element of mystery, which makes it a title to watch.

Get Rid of It and Upcoming Release Timeline

Get Rid of It is set to begin filming in 2027, according to Variety. Filming timing will determine when the horror project reaches audiences.

Drawing inspiration from Rosemary's Baby, Get Rid of It follows Ridley's character Harper and her sister Jessie, played by Sosie Bacon. The pair embark on an intense road trip after they discover that the pregnant Harper may not be carrying a human child, but something far more troubling.