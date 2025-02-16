Daisy Ridley Passes on Harry Potter TV Series

Daisy Ridley, known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has declined to join the upcoming Harry Potter TV adaptation. She cites the immense pressure and time commitment involved as reasons for her decision.

Daisy Ridley, best known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has no interest in joining the upcoming Harry Potter TV adaptation. Despite being a lifelong fan of the franchise, Ridley expressed concerns about the immense pressure and time commitment involved in taking on such a high-profile role.

She stated during a Q&A at Collider's screening of her new movie, Cleaner, that she admires the phenomenal performances of the original actors and feels it would be terrifying to attempt to step into their shoes. Ridley also acknowledged the significant time investment required for a project of this magnitude, considering her existing commitments to the Star Wars franchise and other upcoming projects. Ridley's refusal highlights the challenges of casting for a project as monumental as the Harry Potter TV series. HBO is seeking actors willing to commit to a decade of filming, a requirement that may be difficult for established stars with existing obligations. Ridley's decision to prioritize her current projects and avoid the added pressure associated with the Harry Potter franchise demonstrates her focus and strategic career planning.





