Daisy Ridley on the Complex Brother-Sister Bond at the Heart of 'Cleaner'

Daisy Ridley discusses the emotional core of 'Cleaner', her preparation for the role, and the importance of the brother-sister relationship in the film.

Since concluding the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy in 2019, Daisy Ridley has been actively exploring diverse acting roles and genres, ranging from biographical dramas to psychological thrillers. This pursuit led her to Martin Campbell's latest action thriller, Cleaner. Ridley stars alongside Taz Skylar, Clive Owen, and Matthew Tuck as a former soldier who works as a window cleaner.

Her job provides a unique vantage point, placing her at the center of a deadly hostage situation at one of London's largest energy companies in the financial district. While the action sequences are a prominent feature of the film, the core of Cleaner lies in the complex brother-sister relationship between Joey (Ridley) and Michael (Tuck). The narrative unfolds as Joey assumes the role of Michael's caretaker after he is expelled from another care facility. Ahead of the premiere of Cleaner, I had the opportunity to interview Daisy Ridley to delve into this dynamic. She shared her insights on the bond between Joey and Michael and what she hopes audiences will take away from their relationship. We also discussed Ridley's musical inspirations for embodying Joey's character and whether music is a regular part of her character development process. Of course, our conversation extended to Ridley's anticipated return to the Star Wars universe. She revealed that she is more deeply involved in shaping the future of Rey's story than she was previously. You can watch the full interview above or read the transcript below





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DAISY RIDLEY CLEANER BROTHER-SISTER RELATIONSHIP ACTING MARTIN CAMPBELL STAR WARS INTERVIEW

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daisy Ridley Hangs Upside Down in Cleaner PosterDaisy Ridley in Cleaner

Read more »

Win Tickets to Our 'Cleaner' Screening and Q&A With Daisy Ridley in NYCDaisy Ridley in Cleaner

Read more »

Daisy Ridley Swallowed Her Nerves (and Thought of Tom Cruise) For CleanerComic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »

“I Was Crying So Much”: Daisy Ridley Reveals the ‘Cleaner’ Scene That Made Her Break DownDaisy Ridley at the Cleaner Junket

Read more »

Daisy Ridley Defends Delays for Star Wars: New Jedi Order, Emphasizing Script QualityDaisy Ridley addresses the ongoing delays for her highly anticipated return as Rey in Star Wars: New Jedi Order, assuring fans that the wait will be worthwhile. Ridley highlights the importance of prioritizing script quality and ensuring a well-crafted story, rather than rushing production due to release date pressures. The interview sheds light on the recent change in screenwriter, George Nolfi, and emphasizes the dedication to delivering a stellar cinematic experience.

Read more »

LEGO Star Wars Deals, Daisy Ridley Wants The Avengers, and More!Comicbook.com highlights exciting deals on LEGO Star Wars sets, including a Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter at a discounted price. The article also discusses Daisy Ridley's interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an Avenger and updates on the behind-the-scenes changes for the upcoming Batman project. Finally, the article mentions sales on Star Wars desk lamps and the return of a classic N64 game.

Read more »