Daisy Ridley Joins Horror Movie Get Rid of It Alongside Sosie Bacon

Daisy Ridley has joined the horror film Get Rid of It alongside Sosie Bacon and Simon Rex, while her future in the Star Wars franchise remains unclear.

Daisy Ridley has joined the horror movie Get Rid of It, according to a report from Deadline, adding a new project to her schedule at a time when her future in the Star Wars franchise is uncertain. The film also stars Sosie Bacon and Simon Rex. The casting news comes as the status of Ridley's previously announced Star Wars film remains unclear.

The Star Wars project was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, where it was confirmed that Ridley would reprise her role as Rey Skywalker. The film is a movie about the New Jedi Order and is set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, the 2019 installment that closed the Skywalker saga.

Also read Daisy Ridley, Sosie Bacon and Simon Rex to Star in Road Trip Horror ‘Get Rid of It’ From ‘Whiplash’ and ‘Drive’ Producer

Get Rid of It Plot and Ridley's Role in the Horror Film

Ridley plays Harper in Get Rid of It, a character who sets out on a cross-country road trip with her sister Jessie. The sisters expect a routine journey across the country.

According to the report, the trip takes an unexpected turn when Harper discovers she is pregnant after a one-night stand with a mysterious drifter the sisters encounter, named Miller. That discovery shifts the story from a road movie into a survival thriller.

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The sisters then fight for survival while grappling with the fact that what is growing inside Harper may not be human. The premise places Harper and Jessie at the center of the horror plot, with Sosie Bacon playing opposite Ridley in the sisters' storyline.

New Jedi Order Star Wars Film Status and Creative Team

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was named as the director of the New Jedi Order film, which was first revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2023. The announcement placed Ridley back in the role of Rey Skywalker in a story set well after the events of the sequel trilogy.

Steven Knight was originally writing the script for the film. Knight later exited the project, and George Nolfi replaced him as the writer, a change that marked a shift in the film's development.

Three years after the project was first announced, the film's status and Ridley's future in the franchise remain unclear. The available reporting does not confirm a production start, a release date, or a timeline for further updates from Lucasfilm.

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What Ridley's Horror Role Means for Star Wars Fans

Ridley's move into horror signals that she is working on projects outside the galaxy far away while her Star Wars return has not yet been confirmed on a public schedule. Fans are left to weigh a new genre role against a long-announced franchise film with no clear next step.

The report does not state whether Ridley's Star Wars return will proceed as planned, and it does not indicate how the horror film will be distributed. Readers should treat any timeline beyond the reported casting as unconfirmed until the studios involved publish official details.

This story is developing, and more information will be added as it becomes available. Ridley's birthdate is April 10, 1992, and she was born in Westminster, London, England, UK.