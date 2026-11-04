Daisy Ridley, Sosie Bacon, and Simon Rex Cast in New Road Trip Horror Film Get Rid of It

Daisy Ridley stars in the upcoming road trip horror Get Rid of It, alongside Johnny Depp and Simon Rex, with filming set to begin in early 2027.

Daisy Ridley has officially joined the cast of an upcoming road trip horror feature titled Get Rid of It, marking a significant genre shift for the actress best known for her roles in major blockbuster franchises. The project brings together a compelling ensemble cast that includes Sosie Bacon and Simon Rex in leading roles, promising a tense and atmospheric cinematic experience. The announcement confirms the core trio will headline this unique narrative, which blends the suspense of a cross-country journey with supernatural horror elements.

Ridley portrays a character named Harper, who finds her life irrevocably changed after a single night with a mysterious drifter played by Simon Rex. After discovering she is pregnant, Harper decides to embark on a cross-country road trip accompanied by her sister, Jessie, who is brought to life by Sosie Bacon. This foundational premise sets the stage for a story that moves beyond typical thriller conventions into darker, more unsettling territory.

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The narrative takes a terrifying turn when the sisters realize that the entity growing inside Harper may not be human at all. This revelation transforms what begins as a personal journey into a fight for survival, adding layers of dread and urgency to their trip. The dynamic between the two sisters serves as the emotional anchor for the film, providing depth amidst the escalating horror scenarios.

Ry Russo-Young is helming the project from a script written by Gemma Holdway, bringing a distinct visual and narrative style to the production. Russo-Young has previously demonstrated her ability to handle complex emotional narratives, having directed the sci-fi teen thriller Before I Fall and the coming-of-age drama The Sun is Also A Star. Her experience with character-driven stories suggests a focus on psychological tension alongside traditional scare tactics.

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The director has expressed enthusiasm about the collaborative nature of the production, describing the project as both propulsive and playful. She highlighted the strength of the script, noting its compelling point of view and the heart that lies beneath the horror elements. Russo-Young emphasized her excitement in bringing this story to life with such an extraordinary group of collaborators, signaling a tone that balances intense scares with genuine emotional resonance.

Filming for Get Rid of It is scheduled to begin at the start of 2027, allowing the production team ample time for pre-production preparations. This timeline ensures that the complex visual requirements and narrative intricacies of the story can be executed with precision. The early start date positions the film for a thorough post-production phase, potentially leading to a release in the years following 2027.

David Lancaster serves as the producer for the film, bringing a track record of critical success to the horror genre. Lancaster is widely recognized for producing Whiplash, which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and the satirical psychological thriller Nightcrawler. His involvement indicates a high level of production value and a commitment to quality storytelling that transcends typical genre limitations.

The combination of Lancaster's award-winning background and Russo-Young's directorial vision suggests that Get Rid of It aims for a level of artistic merit that resonates beyond standard horror expectations. The production team has assembled a strong foundation of creative talent to support the ambitious storyline and visual scope of the film.

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Ridley's decision to take on this role adds another layer to her diverse filmography, which includes acclaimed performances in Murder on the Orient Express, Ophelia, Peter Rabbit, and Young Woman and the Sea. This new project demonstrates her willingness to explore challenging and unconventional roles across various genres. Her association with high-profile projects continues to draw attention to each new venture she undertakes.

Simon Rex and Sosie Bacon also bring significant talent to the ensemble, further enhancing the appeal of the film. Rex has established himself in various genres, while Bacon continues to build a strong reputation in dramatic and thriller roles. The combination of these actors suggests a complex character-driven story that relies heavily on performance and chemistry.

The announcement of this horror film marks a notable addition to the upcoming slate of genre movies, generating anticipation among fans and critics alike. The blend of road trip adventure with supernatural horror offers a unique premise that could attract a broad audience interested in fresh takes on familiar tropes. As details continue to emerge, the project remains one of the most anticipated genre entries for the near future.

With production set to kick off in early 2027, the industry is watching closely to see how this collaboration unfolds. The early start date allows for a meticulous creative process, ensuring that every aspect of the film meets the high standards set by its talented cast and crew. This careful approach underscores the significance of the project within the current cinematic landscape.