Daisy Ridley Defends Delays for Star Wars: New Jedi Order, Emphasizing Script Quality

Daisy Ridley addresses the ongoing delays for her highly anticipated return as Rey in Star Wars: New Jedi Order, assuring fans that the wait will be worthwhile. Ridley highlights the importance of prioritizing script quality and ensuring a well-crafted story, rather than rushing production due to release date pressures. The interview sheds light on the recent change in screenwriter, George Nolfi, and emphasizes the dedication to delivering a stellar cinematic experience.

Daisy Ridley has defended the apparent delays to Star Wars : New Jedi Order, the upcoming film that will see her return as Rey. It has been two years since Lucasfilm announced Ridley's return to the Star Wars universe, but progress on Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's movie has been slow. Initially, fans anticipated this film to be the next Star Wars installment, but The Mandalorian and Grogu's return will take precedence, followed by Shawn Levy's enigmatic Star Wars project.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley addressed the delays, attributing them to a recent change in screenwriter. The Bourne Ultimatum's George Nolfi has joined the project. 'People have talked about it a lot that the release date often affects films and how quickly things go into production,' she observed. 'So the freedom to make sure that this script is the best way to tell this story is wonderful, and I don’t think any fans would want it to be rushed. The wait will be worth it. I know what George is working on, and he is a phenomenal writer. So I’m really looking forward to reading it, and yes, it’s all worthwhile.' It's important to note that Lucasfilm has never officially announced a release date for the film (nor has the studio confirmed its title as Star Wars: New Jedi Order). Instead, fans have speculated about the project's timeline based on Ridley's return being a priority. When The Mandalorian and Grogu's return was announced, the focus shifted to that upcoming release. Ridley's stance aligns with a point made by Disney CEO Bob Iger in his autobiography, The Ride Of A Lifetime, highlighting the importance of not rushing creative processes. Despite this, Disney's track record with Star Wars has often seen projects rushed into production, as exemplified by the controversial release of Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Rise of Skywalker, which could have benefited from additional script refinement. The anticipation surrounding Ridley's return as Rey is immense, making it crucial for Disney to ensure a successful and well-received film. Rey's popularity is undeniable, evidenced by the enthusiastic response at Star Wars Celebration 2023 when Ridley's return was announced. This signifies the high stakes involved; while delays can be forgotten, a poorly executed film leaves a lasting negative impression. It's preferable to prioritize quality over a rigid release schedule, ensuring a compelling and memorable return for Rey in Star Wars: New Jedi Order





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STAR WARS DAISY RIDLEY NEW JEDI ORDER DELAY SCRIPT GEORGE NOLFI SHARMEEN OBAID-CHINOY DISNEY FILM PRODUCTION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daisy Ridley’s solo Star Wars film has recruited the Bourne Ultimatum screenwriterThe Star Wars film has already had a number of different writers, and has been delayed because of the turnover.

Read more »

Star Wars Film: Script Changes & Daisy Ridley's AssuranceAmidst scriptwriting changes and a revised release schedule, Daisy Ridley reassures fans about the progress of the upcoming Star Wars film.

Read more »

Daisy Ridley Returns as Rey in New Star Wars FilmDaisy Ridley reprises her role as Rey in a new Star Wars film focusing on a new era for the Jedi Order. The film will also feature the return of Jannah, played by Naomi Ackie, exploring her background and potential Jedi abilities.

Read more »

Daisy Ridley Hints at MCU Interest While Star Wars Expands with Ryan GoslingDaisy Ridley, the star of the recent Star Wars trilogy, reveals her openness to joining the MCU, while Lucasfilm announces new projects expanding the Star Wars universe with Ryan Gosling leading a standalone film.

Read more »

Daisy Ridley on Her Expanded Role in the 'New Jedi Order' Star Wars MovieDaisy Ridley talks about her increased involvement in the upcoming 'New Jedi Order' Star Wars film, expressing her satisfaction with the collaborative process and confidence in the direction of the story.

Read more »

Daisy Ridley ‘Open to’ Join DC’s Batman Universe After Star WarsDaisy Ridley is 'open to' joining Marvel’s Avengers, expressing her love for both Marvel and DC while promoting Cleaner.

Read more »