Daisy Fuentes Proves She's Still a 10 at 59

Daisy Fuentes, a major star in the 1990s, has built one of the longest-running celebrity lifestyle brands, which has been thriving for more than 20 years. The Latin beauty worked as a VJ for MTV, had a role on the hit lifeguard show Baywatch opposite David Hasselhoff, and was on Cybill with Cybill Shepherd. This led to sexy covers for Maxim, Stuff, and FHM as she became a global pinup.

Daisy Fuentes , a major star in the 1990s, has built one of the longest-running celebrity lifestyle brands, which has been thriving for more than 20 years.

The Latin beauty worked as a VJ for MTV, had a role on the hit lifeguard show Baywatch opposite David Hasselhoff, and was on Cybill with Cybill Shepherd. This led to sexy covers for Maxim, Stuff, and FHM as she became a global pinup. On Thursday, the fashion designer proved she still is a 10 as she posed in a bright orange swimsuit while in St Barts with her pop singer husband Richard Marx.

Daisy Fuentes was a model for Revlon, an MTV VJ, and starred on Baywatch; seen in 1994. The siren was a pinup model for Maxim and Cosmopolitan. In October, she talked about getting older, saying 'I think that our philosophy on aging should reflect who we are, where we are, and our own evolution.

' Fuentes shared that over the years, she's been able to leave certain versions of herself behind, something she says is a normal part of the aging process. 'You know, I think the first time that I remember leaving a version of me behind was probably as a young adult, when I turned 18 or 19,' Fuentes explained. 'I'm realizing that, oh, I am no longer that girl. And that has continued happening every era of my life.

It's continued to happen, and it will continue to happen.

' She believes Hollywood, and the rest of society, has the wrong idea about how exactly one should age. 'I think what most of society, especially Hollywood, gets wrong about aging, is that there is one specific way of doing it, that it should look any certain way,' she said. 'It just doesn't. We all have our own way of doing things and of really evolving and feeling good with the different versions of ourselves,' she said.

'It's very personal, and I think that's what they get wrong, that there's one right way of doing it. There just isn't.

' Fuentes admitted that at one time, she was 'nervous' about getting older, especially when she thought about being judged by others. She even acknowledged that some users on social media aren't too kind. The star also had on a beige woven coverup as she sat by a swimming pool and had a mug of coffee as she went for a walk on the beach.

'There was a time where I was, like most people, nervous about getting older, especially when you grow up in front of the camera, when you're in your 20s,' the Daisy Fuentes Style founder shared. 'You're doing swimsuit calendars and you're the girl of the moment, you age in front of the camera and then by the time that you're 40 or 50, people don't even know you,' she admitted. 'They don't even know what to say.

And some of the comments on social media are so harsh and just so wrong. Not just for me, but for many other women I see who are aging beautifully,' she said.

'We all age in very different ways. It's all very personal. But that part is tough. So I was a little put off by... especially getting into my 50s - and thinking about being judged by everyone.

' Fuentes and Richard Marx got married on December 23, 2015, in a winter ceremony in Aspen, Colorado. Marx is a singer-songwriter who has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. He's known for international hits like Right Here Waiting and Hold On to the Nights. But it seems like Fuentes has since let go of that fear, and has embraced every part of her journey.

She told Daily Mail that at the end of the day, the only person who has to be comfortable in her own skin is herself, after all.

'It's so silly once you really think about it, because the only one that has to be comfortable in my skin is me,' Fuentes told Daily Mail





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Daisy Fuentes Richard Marx Baywatch Cybill Shepherd Maxim Stuff FHM St Barts Aging Philosophy On Aging

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