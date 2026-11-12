‘Daily Show’ Host Sends Off MAGA Darling With One Final Burn

Desi Lydic had some parting words for Lauren Boebert.

that Democratic candidate Eileen Laubacher had won the spot, with roughly 98 percent of the votes counted, though the win has yet to be confirmed.

Anchor Desi Lydic opened her Thursday night monologue with a shot at Boebert, who has been plagued by various scandals during her political career. Anadolu/Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images “In the end, she was unable to turn out the base. Or the shaft, for that matter,” she continued.

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“And that, my friends, was our final Lauren Boebert handjob joke. ”“I’m finished now... just like the guy sitting next to her in the theater. OK, now I’m really done. I’m done, I’m done, I’m done,” she concluded..

During the lead-up to the midterms, a renewable energy super PAC released brutal ads featuring grainy footage of the incident with a voiceover reading, “She and her companion, explicitly groping each other repeatedly. ” “Costs are skyrocketing in Colorado, and politicians are failing us.

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If Lauren Boebert can’t be trusted in a room full of kids, then she can’t be trusted in the halls of Congress,” said the narrator.also couldn’t help but throw in a final potshot toward the end of the segment. As Lydic discussed the failed attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth, the comedian joked, “So yes, in the end, impeachment was so close, but the votes just never came. And that, that was our last Lauren Boebert handjob joke. That’s it.

”that she may still have a shot, telling CNN’s Manu Raju, “Why would I concede if the votes aren’t in? ”“There’s always a path until there’s not,” she told Raju.

“So on Friday, we’ll have hopefully everything counted, all the cured ballots in, and all the military overseas ballots in. ”and its latest poll, Democratic candidate Laubacher, a retired Navy admiral, holds 48.8 percent of the votes, while Boebert has 47.9 percent. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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