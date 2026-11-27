The Daily Show released a Thanksgiving video showing Republican candidates thanking Donald Trump for endorsements before losing their 2026 midterm races. The segment underscores the party's recent electoral setbacks.

The Comedy Central program The Daily Show published a video on November 26 that satirizes the Republican Party's performance in the 2026 midterm elections. The segment utilizes the holiday theme of Thanksgiving to highlight a series of electoral defeats suffered by candidates who publicly acknowledged support from Donald Trump. The show features clips of various politicians expressing gratitude for the president's endorsement while simultaneously displaying the margins by which they lost their respective races.

Trump Endorsements Link to GOP Defeats

The core mechanism of the segment involves juxtaposing campaign appearances with final election results. The video compiles footage from several Republican figures who sought office in the 2026 midterms. Each clip includes the candidate thanking Trump for his backing, followed by a graphic displaying the percentage margin of their loss. This editing technique directly links the political support to the electoral outcomes for the viewer.

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Featured Candidates List Defeats

The compilation includes appearances by Rep. Mike Lawler, Sen. Jon Husted, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Ken Paxton, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Mike Collins. The Daily Show identified each candidate on screen and presented the specific margin of their reported defeat. The program curated these specific figures to illustrate a broader pattern of unsuccessful campaigns within the party during this election cycle.

Trump Response Greetings Viewers

The closing portion of the video features Donald Trump addressing the audience directly. After the sequence of candidates thanking him, the president appears on screen stating, You are welcome. The program then displays a final holiday greeting reading Happy Thanksgiving From President Trump. This conclusion serves as the punchline to the segment, framing the political support as a holiday gift that resulted in losses.

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Republican Control Loses House Senate

The election losses highlighted in the video represent a wider setback for the Republican Party. These candidates were part of the 2026 midterms in which the party lost control of both the House and the Senate. The segment uses these high-profile defeats to underscore the political volatility of the recent election period and the challenges faced by the GOP establishment.

Comedy Scene Expands Coverage

The losses in the 2026 midterms have inspired jokes from other comedians and commentators beyond The Daily Show. The electoral outcomes have become a frequent subject of political satire across various media platforms. This segment contributes to a broader cultural conversation regarding the party's recent performance and the role of high-profile endorsements in modern campaigns.