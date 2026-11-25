A roundup of major headlines including a Virginia trooper rushing to aid victims in a crosswalk collision, Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan requesting a halt to his execution, and a successful controlled munitions detonation in Iowa. Other stories cover the identification of a victim from a plane crash, a fatal mountain fall, and an alleged attempted rape stopped by bystanders at a Washington restaurant.

Hero veteran Virginia trooper rushes to help after car plows into women in crosswalk, and it's caught on videoFort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan asks federal judge to halt executionControlled Iowa munitions detonation better than ‘worst-case scenario,’ acting Army secretary saysBody washed ashore in Oregon identified as former city councilor missing since September plane crash Marathoner asked husband about ‘powdery’ water before fatal fall – then police found his Google searchesCalifornia dad falls 500 feet to his death after saving son on icy mountain trail Alleged drunken driver was over 3 times the limit when he killed newly engaged woman days after jail release Unsealed Ilhan Omar warrant docs expose decades-long scope of probe into Democrat rep and more top headlinesCoast Guard boards 2 foreign ships bound for US amid reports of Iranian hacking probeCar hits women in Virginia crosswalk as trooper rushes to helpRob Sand has set a good tone in Iowa detonation emergency, former Biden advisor saysLoudoun County teaching guide includes lesson calling Thanksgiving ‘day of mourning’Jonathan Turley on Omar investigation: ‘There’s a whistle on this track’Washington state man arrested after bystanders stop attempted rape inside In-N-Out Burger restroom Bystanders intervened after hearing screams from a women's restroom at an In-N-Out Burger in Vancouver, Washington, where police say a man was choking a woman.state man is being held on $200,000 bail after bystanders intervened to stop an alleged attack inside the women's restroom at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Vancouver, Washington, police and jail records show.

Matthew Lewellen was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted rape, second-degree assault by strangulation, unlawful imprisonment and indecent liberties, according to a news release Monday from the OHIO MAN CONVICTED AFTER TRYING TO SHOOT EX-WIFE AT POINT-BLANK RANGE INSIDE RESTAURANT IN CHILLING VIDEOWitnesses heard screaming coming from inside the women's restroom, prompting several bystanders to run inside, where they reportedly saw a man choking a woman, according to the release.

Also read Three Fort Hood shooting survivors lose final appeal to witness Nidal Hasan's execution

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by People, the woman told police she had gone into the restroom to check her teeth in the mirror when Lewellen allegedly opened the door, stared at her, walked inside and grabbed her from behind in a chokehold while groping her body. Her husband ran in after hearing her scream and pulled Lewellen off her before bystanders detained him inside the bathroom until officers arrived, police and People reported.

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SUSPECT IN ALLEGED RAPE OF LSU STUDENT KILLED BY CAR FIGHTS TO KEEP MOM’S WARNING TEXTS OUT OF DECEMBER TRIALattempted to sexually assault the woman A witness also told investigators Lewellen had been standing outside the restroom with his arms crossed"scoping it out" for about 20 minutes before the alleged attack, according to People. In the affidavit, police wrote that Lewellen told officers"he knew it was wrong, but felt like she was the girl for him," and said"the voices in his head told him to do it," People reported.

A representative for In-N-Out Burger did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Brittany Miller is a Fox News Digital breaking news writer and former Independent reporter who graduated from Syracuse University in 2023.