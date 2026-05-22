Daily Mail subscribers can save 30% on FDA-cleared Keskine LED Face Mask

Are you seeking an at-home alternative to salon treatments for looking dewy and radiant? Daily Mail journalists recommend the viral FDA-cleared Keskine LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro. Back in stock, now is the perfect time to grab one and save 30% on applying the exclusive Daily Mail code DM30 at checkout.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. For those looking for an at-home alternative to costly salon treatments, scores are turning to the viral, FDA-cleared Keskine LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro.

Back in stock after rapidly selling out, there's never been a better time to snap up Keskine's viral LED Face Mask. And luckily for shoppers, Keskine are currently offering Daily Mail readers 30 per cent off when applying our exclusive code, DM30 at checkout. Keskine LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro The LED Face Mask Pro was designed to rejuvenate, refresh and restore your skin.

It works by using advanced light therapy technology to combat acne, dullness, uneven texture, as well as visible signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. Apply code DM30 at checkout to receive 30 per cent off. This code expires May 31 2026. £280 (save £119.99).

Shop The Keskine LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro is a great non-invasive way to combat the visesble signs of aging with continued use Designed to combat the visible signs of aging, such as fine lines, dullness, dark spots or even loss of firmness, this professional grade LED mask is up to the task of boosting your skin confidence. With 352 LEDs, the face mask has more than any on the market and with a 360° mirror tech, users can get even, customised wavelengths for forehead, cheeks, eyes and scalp so no area is left behind.

With four times the power and possibly four times the results of most masks out there, the sleek, futuristic mask could take your nightly skincare rituals to the next level. RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share The mask has been a popular choice for those seeking a non-invasive or non-surgical solution to menopause-related skin changes and collagen loss. And, with currently 30 per cent off using code DM30, it's simply too good to miss.

The LED mask has four LED therapy modes - red, yellow, purple and orange - using a mix of clinically proven infrared, red, yellow and blue wavelengths. These light-emitting diodes (LEDs) penetrate the skin to boost cellular activity, encourage collagen production, and combat inflammation and bacteria - all without the need to book into a salon





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LED Face Mask Pro FDA-Cleared Viral Daily Mail Keskusine Skin Confidence Menopause-Related Skin Changes Non-Invasive Or Non-Surgical Constipation

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Daily Mail subscribers can save 30% on FDA-cleared Keskine LED Face MaskAre you seeking an at-home alternative to salon treatments for looking dewy and radiant? Daily Mail journalists recommend the viral FDA-cleared Keskine LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro. Back in stock, now is the perfect time to grab one and save 30% on applying the exclusive Daily Mail code DM30 at checkout.

Read more »

Keskine LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro: 30% off for Daily Mail readersKeskine's viral LED Face Mask Pro is a great non-invasive way to combat the visible signs of aging. The mask has been a popular choice for those seeking a non-invasive or non-surgical solution to menopause-related skin changes and collagen loss. It's currently 30% off for Daily Mail readers, making it a great opportunity to try out this clinically proven treatment.

Read more »