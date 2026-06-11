Daily Mail Sport Readers Confident in England's World Cup Prospects

Daily Mail Sport readers have been using our predictor to deliver their verdict on how the tournament will unfold this summer. And with the World Cup beginning today as co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa, we can now reveal what you believe is likely to happen.

Daily Mail Sport readers are confident in England 's prospects of World Cup glory this summer as the tournament opens in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In the build-up to the tournament, Daily Mail Sport readers have been using our predictor to deliver their verdict on how the tournament will unfold this summer. And with the World Cup beginning today as co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa, we can now reveal what you believe is likely to happen.

This includes your verdict on whether England boss Thomas Tuchel can help end 60 years of hurt and lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory for the first time since 1966. We can also reveal who Daily Mail Sport readers believe are the main favourites to lift the World Cup on July 19 in New York





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World Cup England Thomas Tuchel Predictor Daily Mail Sport Readers Favourites Quarter-Finals Last 16 Semi-Finals Runner-Up Last 32 Group Stage

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