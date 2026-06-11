Daily Mail's Father's Day Gift Guide: Stylish Sneakers, Luxury Knife Sets, and More

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more. Father's Day is on Sunday, June 21, and if you have not picked up a gift yet, there is still plenty of time to impress your dad. Whether he is a die-hard sports fan, an outdoorsman, a frequent flyer or simply impossible to shop for, finding something he will actually use can feel like a challenge. This year, skip the silly socks, novelty mugs and neckties that usually end up collecting dust in the closet. Instead, treat him to something that matches his personality, upgrades his daily routine or fuels one of his favorite hobbies. From stylish sneakers and game-day gear to elevated wardrobe staples and practical travel essentials, there are plenty of options that go beyond the usual Father's Day fare. Even better, many of these gifts are the kind of items dads rarely buy for themselves but will use again and again. Whether he spends weekends on the golf course, grilling in the backyard, cheering on his favorite team or planning his next vacation, there is something on this list that fits the bill. From a classic Brooks Brothers button-down to a steak knife set worthy of a top restaurant, below the Daily Mail has rounded up the Father's Day gifts your dad will be genuinely excited to unwrap.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more.

Father's Day is on Sunday, June 21, and if you have not picked up a gift yet, there is still plenty of time to impress your dad. Whether he is a die-hard sports fan, an outdoorsman, a frequent flyer or simply impossible to shop for, finding something he will actually use can feel like a challenge. This year, skip the silly socks, novelty mugs and neckties that usually end up collecting dust in the closet.

Instead, treat him to something that matches his personality, upgrades his daily routine or fuels one of his favorite hobbies. From stylish sneakers and game-day gear to elevated wardrobe staples and practical travel essentials, there are plenty of options that go beyond the usual Father's Day fare. Even better, many of these gifts are the kind of items dads rarely buy for themselves but will use again and again.

Whether he spends weekends on the golf course, grilling in the backyard, cheering on his favorite team or planning his next vacation, there is something on this list that fits the bill. From a classic Brooks Brothers button-down to a steak knife set worthy of a top restaurant, below the Daily Mail has rounded up the Father's Day gifts your dad will be genuinely excited to unwrap.

Has your dad been waiting for the Knicks to win a championship since 1973? The New York Knicks Distressed Team Logo T-Shirt ($39) from Fanatics is the perfect fit. Of course, no matter what team he roots for, Fanatics has options. Simply choose from the NBA, MLB, NHL or NFL.

If your father figure is a classic kind of guy, there is no better sneaker than Vans. However, they have received quite the update since they were first released in the '60s in California, which means he deserves the freshest version around. Try the Authentic Sneaker ($75), which comes in a marshmallow shade sure to match everything he owns. Searching for a perfect gift for a preppy guy?

Brooks Brothers is the ultimate dad-approved option. Opt for the classic cotton Friday Oxford Shirt ($118), which is a best-seller for a reason. An extra bonus? The classic oxford is machine washable, which makes it an easy everyday wear.

Want your dad to start on a skincare journey but don't know where to begin? Try Monastery Made Aloe Hyaluronic Acid Boost ($84), which looks simple enough to sit on his sink but provides the hydration he definitely needs thanks to hyaluronic acid and aloe. Looking for an outdoorsy gift? Casual men's apparel company Untuckit sells a Performance Fishing Shirt ($148) that looks equally good out on the water or sitting by the beach.

Plus, the moisture-wicking fabric comes with UPF 30 and two chest pockets to hold gear. Is your father digging into dinner with a dull knife? It is time to invest in a luxury knife set that will last a lifetime and is ideal for the carnivore in your life. The Wusthof 8-Piece Stainless Mignon Steak Knife Set ($170) is budget-friendly and has received rave reviews, as shoppers call it a great gift for the family.

Try Monastery Made Aloe Hyaluronic Acid Boost ($84), which looks simple enough to sit on his sink but provides the hydration he definitely needs. Away's Cabana Collection includes this special-edition striped Bigger Carry-On that's the perfect size for weekend or week-long trips. BEARPAW offers shearling-lined slippers that are half the price of Uggs. BEARPAW's Beau Genuine Shearling Lined Slipper ($69) are a hit with fans who love them for the colder months.

Want to upgrade your dad's go-to hoodie that has most likely had far better days? Billy Reid offers a luxe and chic half-zip that is still dad-approved. The Fine Gauge Textured Half Zip ($278) from the casual Southern heritage brand provides a much-needed upgrade, thanks to its cotton-linen blend and relaxed fit. Say goodbye to his favorite bleached-out college sweatshirt forever.

It is probably high time to upgrade dad's luggage collection, and there is no better way to start than with Away. Get him one of the limited edition options of the Bigger Carry-On ($348), and he will never have to check luggage again. Plus, he will always be able to recognize his bag: thanks to the Cabana collection, there is a new striped option that is equal parts masculine and chic





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Father's Day Gift Guide Stylish Sneakers Luxury Knife Sets Practical Travel Essentials Brooks Brothers Wusthof Away BEARPAW Billy Reid

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