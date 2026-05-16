Daily Mail reveals royal women's jewelry style, messages sent through accessories

According to AngelaMoore, the founder of Little Bottled EarringCompany, the jewelry crown wearsshows the different personality traits of royal women, such as 'independence', 'approachability', 'quietly personal', 'modern luxury', 'softness', 'personalisation', 'character', 'tradition', and 'practical polish'. Necklaces, earrings, and other accessories tell stories of each woman's character and relationshipwith the royal family.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more When Meghan Markle unveiled a rebrand for her lifestyle brand As Ever this week, it was difficult not to be blinded by her bling.

The glossy promotional video showed the Duchess of Sussex modelling more than £60,000 worth of jewellery from her personal collection, including a £4,168 Logan Holloway diamond tennis necklace. On the other hand, the Princess of Wales opted for a more sentimental, £125 personalised necklace paying tribute to her three children for a recent engagement in London.

Of course, working royals such as Kate have access to the family's vast collection of priceless pieces and tiaras, while she and Meghan have both inherited jewellery belonging to Princess Diana . But it's the accessories royals choose for themselves that hold the biggest clues about their personalities, according to jeweller Angela Moore.

From Meghan's fierce 'independence' and Catherine's easy approachability to Princess Eugenie's 'quietly personal' style, the founder of Little Bottled Earring Company noted how all the royal women use jewellery to communicate different messages.

'Kate uses it to soften and personalise her public image. Meghan uses it to create sleek, modern luxury.

'Anne uses it as continuity and symbolism. Sophie uses it to bring warmth and playfulness. Camilla uses it for character and recognisable tradition. Zara uses it for practical polish,' Angela said, while analysing the everyday pieces the royals reach for most often.

Kate, Princess of Wales, has a particular fondness for Daniella Draper and Auree Bali jewellery; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is known for her Cartier pieces and her personal collection





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