A Daily Mail journalist has completed a guide to all 92 English Football League grounds, revealing rankings for top clubs and controversial venues like The Den.

A comprehensive guide to the 92 English Football League grounds has been published by a Daily Mail Sport journalist who completed the final venue check on February 23, 2026. The reporter, who previously visited Harrogate Town's Exercise Stadium on April 1, 2025, to complete an earlier version of the set, returned to the fold after Everton moved to their new stadium. The final spot was filled by a trip to the LNER Stadium following York City's promotion, alongside Rochdale, to ensure the collection of 92 venues was complete.

Reporter Completes Set of 92 Football Venues

The journey to rank every stadium in the English Football League system began years ago and required multiple trips across the country. The reporter initially visited Harrogate Town's Exercise Stadium in April 2025, fulfilling a personal quest to see every ground. However, the addition of Everton's new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey meant the count was temporarily incomplete. The reporter attended a match between Everton and Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on February 23, 2026, to restore the total to 92. Later, the promotion of York City to the league necessitated another journey to the LNER Stadium, finalizing the exhaustive list. This guide serves as a detailed assessment of each venue, covering aspects from atmosphere to food quality.

Also read Judi Dench Stars Back Dementia Carers Appeal with Daily Mail

Millwall Stadium Banned for 20 Months

The Den, home of Millwall in the Championship, currently holds the lowest rank at number 92 with a capacity of 19,369 seats. The reporter has been banned from the ground for 20 months in a professional capacity, a consequence of reporting on a severe incident during an FA Cup tie. Daily Mail reporters are explicitly not welcome at the club due to coverage of a challenge by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts on Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta. The incident at Selhurst Park in March of the previous year resulted in Mateta requiring 25 stitches in his left ear. Despite Millwall's efforts to rebrand as a family club, the atmosphere remains hostile to away fans, who must walk through a wire mesh cage to reach the turnstiles.

The experience at The Den is described as visceral and primeval, with a level of hatred for visiting supporters that feels unusual compared to other stadiums. The modern and neat interior of the ground contrasts sharply with the unreconstructed hostility of the crowd. While the club aims to attract families, the reporter notes that the underlying tension makes the experience difficult for visitors. The ban from the stadium is seen as a professional limitation, though the reporter admits they could attend in a personal capacity but prefers not to. The long walk through the cage from South Bermondsey station adds to the dystopian feel of the matchday routine.

Advertisement

Stadium MK Ranked 91st Despite 30k Capacity

Stadium MK, the home of MK Dons in League One, is ranked 91st with a capacity of 30,303. Opened in 2007, the venue is criticized for being soulless and gloomy, reflecting the club's controversial move from Wimbledon to Milton Keynes in 2003. The stadium is described as forbidding, with black seats adding to a sinister atmosphere that lacks character. The reporter feels the large capacity is ill-suited to the club, leaving much of the venue feeling empty and disconnected.

Surrounding amenities are limited to fast food outlets like KFC and McDonald's, with little else to recommend the area. The stigma attached to MK Dons since their relocation has followed them to this ground, making it a difficult venue to appreciate. The reporter suggests that unless one is specifically tasked with visiting all 92 grounds, Stadium MK is a place that can be safely skipped. The lack of a local identity and the generic nature of the stadium contribute to its low ranking in the comprehensive guide.

Kassam Stadium Airy and Atmosphere-Lacking

Kassam Stadium, home to Oxford United in League One, is ranked 90th with a capacity of 12,537. Opened in 2001, the venue is noted for an empty end that significantly reduces the overall atmosphere. Despite this, the Oxford fans are commended for the noise they do generate during matches. The reporter, who considers Oxford United their local club, admits to feeling ashamed of their previous experiences at the ground.

The most memorable experience at Kassam Stadium was actually receiving a Covid jab there during the pandemic, rather than attending a football match. This admission highlights a lack of positive sporting memories associated with the venue. The empty sections of the stadium dampen the matchday experience, making it difficult to build the kind of energy found at other League One grounds. The guide suggests that while the fanbase is dedicated, the physical layout and atmosphere of Kassam Stadium fall short of expectations for many visitors.

Advertisement

Top Venues and Final Rankings Revealed

The complete guide to the 92 grounds covers a wide range of experiences, from the controversial to the beautiful. The reporter promises to reveal why grounds like AFC Wimbledon and Exeter City rank in the top 20. Historic venues such as Anfield, Old Trafford, and Stamford Bridge are also evaluated, alongside Everton's new home. The assessment includes criteria beyond just the pitch, such as the quality of food and drink available to fans.

The guide also touches on bizarre incidents, including a moment when Tyson Fury threatened to break the reporter's jaw, adding a layer of personal anecdote to the stadium reviews. Readers are encouraged to review the rankings of their own teams and share their opinions on the guide. The publication of this comprehensive list provides a unique snapshot of the English Football League's landscape, highlighting both the soul of the game and the flaws in its infrastructure.